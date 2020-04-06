﻿
11 Photos | Fashion

Meghan Markle's best casual looks for lockdown style inspiration

Megan Bull
meghan-markle-white-jacket-and-jeans
Photo: © Getty Images
With the UK on lockdown, many of us are donning our comfiest loungewear to work from home. In need of some casual style inspiration? We've got you covered. From skinny jeans to tailored trousers, cosy t-shirts to chic shirt dresses, The Duchess of Sussex knows a thing or two about keeping her daywear functional yet fashionable. When she's not attending royal engagements in beautiful ball gowns, Jimmy Choo Shoes or dreamy tiaras, Meghan loves nothing better than kicking back in ballet flats, high-waisted jeans, oversized shirts and her favourite staple item - a blazer.  Take a look at the stylish royal's best casual looks…

RELATED: Mango launches incredible £15.99 dupe of Meghan Markle's £300 handbag

 

Making a surprise visit to a school in Dagenham in March, the Duchess certainly turned heads in an elegant bouclé blazer by ME+EM which she teamed with a white T-shirt by Lavender Hill Clothing, shoes by Jennifer Chamandi and a bag by London-based Korean designer Rejina Pyo.

meghan-markle-skirt-top
Photo: © Getty Images
Returning to royal duties in January, Meghan stepped out in a very on-trend satin midi skirt by Massimo Dutti, a brown polo neck jumper and a Reiss coat. Finishing off her look with her favourite burgundy velvet Jimmy Choo heels, the Duchess wore her dark hair down in loose curls and modelled a dewy makeup look.

meghan-markle-shirt-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
While on a royal tour of South Africa, Meghan looked radiant in this chic shirt dress by Cape Town-based ethical and sustainable designer Hannah Lavery. 

meghan-markle-tracksuit
Photo: © Getty Images
While pregnant with Archie, Meghan dressed her baby bump in a black hoodie which she coordinated with leggings, trainers and a baseball cap. 

meghan-markle-blazer
Photo: © Getty Images
Dressed in a Karen Walker blazer with J Crew jeans and a matching pair of wellington boots, Meghan wore this laid back look for a visit to the North Shore to dedicate a 20-hectare area of native bush to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy. 

READ: Meghan Markle's facialist Sarah Chapman talks 'moments people don't see' as she breaks silence on friendship 

meghan-denim-jacket
Photo: © Getty Images
Heading to Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town alongside Prince Harry in 2019, Meghan rocked a double denim look which consisted of a Madewell blue denim jacket and black skinny jeans from Mother. Accessorising with a demure white shirt, brown loafers and a tote bag from Madewell, Meghan's double denim ensemble is perfect for summer.

meghan-markle-burgundy-top-jeans
Photo: © Getty Images
Watching the wheelchair basketball final during the Invictus Games at the Quay Centre on October 27, 2018 in Sydney, the Duchess kept things casual in a burgundy peplum wrap top by Scanlan Theodore and black skinny jeans by Outland.

meghan-markle-pinstripe-blazer
Photo: © Getty Images
Attending a reception hosted by the Prime Minister of Australia at The Pavilion Restaurant on October 21, 2018 in Sydney, Meghan paired a black turtleneck and matching jeans with a pinstripe white blazer, a recycled black and white striped shoulder bag by Aussie label Oroton and her go-to Aquazzura slingback pumps. Styling her dark hair in a chic chignon, the Duchess opted for a pared back makeup look. Her eyes were dusted in a chic brown eyeshadow complete with a lick of mascara and her lips were painted in a pretty pink lipstick.

meghan-black-givenchy-suit-
Photo: © Getty Images
In July 2018, Meghan and Harry visited Croke Park, home of Ireland's largest sporting organisation, the Gaelic Athletic Association. Dressed in head-to-toe Givenchy, the brunette beauty's tailored suit is perfect for your latest Zoom meeting. 

meghan-trench-coat
Photo: © Getty Images
Travelling to Bath in April 2018 to observe the UK team trials ahead of the Invictus Games, Meghan nailed casual-chic in a khaki Babaton for Aritzia trench jacket and Mother Denim flared jeans.

meghan-skinny-jeans
Photo: © Getty Images
Taking a break from filming Suits, the former actress accompanied Prince Harry to the Invictus Games in Toronto back in 2017. Looking effortlessly cool, Meghan dressed to impress in a white 'Boyfriend' shirt which she tucked into a pair of ripped jeans.

MORE: Duchess Kate's most gorgeous Wimbledon outfits to get us through self-isolation

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

