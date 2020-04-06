Meghan Markle's best casual looks for lockdown style inspiration

With the UK on lockdown, many of us are donning our comfiest loungewear to work from home. In need of some casual style inspiration? We've got you covered. From skinny jeans to tailored trousers, cosy t-shirts to chic shirt dresses, The Duchess of Sussex knows a thing or two about keeping her daywear functional yet fashionable. When she's not attending royal engagements in beautiful ball gowns, Jimmy Choo Shoes or dreamy tiaras, Meghan loves nothing better than kicking back in ballet flats, high-waisted jeans, oversized shirts and her favourite staple item - a blazer. Take a look at the stylish royal's best casual looks…
RELATED: Mango launches incredible £15.99 dupe of Meghan Markle's £300 handbag
Making a surprise visit to a school in Dagenham in March, the Duchess certainly turned heads in an elegant bouclé blazer by ME+EM which she teamed with a white T-shirt by Lavender Hill Clothing, shoes by Jennifer Chamandi and a bag by London-based Korean designer Rejina Pyo.