14 Photos | Fashion

When royals rock chic sunglasses! See Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall's favourite pairs

Take a look at how the royal family style their shades…

Fiona Ward
royals-meghan-sunglasses
Photo: © Getty Images
The royal family often jet all over the world on official business - so it's only appropriate that they keep a stylish selection of sunglasses for sunnier climes, isn't it? And when the sunshine does beat down here in the UK, our favourite royals are only too happy to add a touch of cool to their attire with an on-trend pair of shades.

Be it a classic pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers (a true royal favourite), Meghan's sell-out Finlay & Co sunnies or Duchess Kate's statement Bvlgari face-framers, the royal family are certainly fans of this humble accessory. Scroll through the gallery to see their favourite shades and how they style them…

kate middleton wearing ray ban sunglasses
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge's Ray Ban shades

Wimbledon is where we're most likely to see the royals rocking their sunnies in the UK, and Duchess Kate is certainly the court-side queen when it comes to tennis-watching with style (and passion!). For the 2019 tournament, it was her Ray-Ban Wayfarer II Classic sunglasses in Gloss Black, which cost £176.

2-kate-middleton-ray-ban
Another of her favourite Ray-Ban pairs are the Wayfarer Folding Classic frames, which can be stashed easily in the tiniest of handbags! These often come along with Kate on royal tours or active outdoor events, and we can understand why.

meghan-new-york-sunglasses
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex's sell-out Le Specs shades

Meghan sparked yet another fashion sell out when she visited New York to celebrate her baby shower in February 2019, by wearing an accessory most budgets can stretch to. Her Le Specs 'Air Heart' sunglasses, which cost just £45, flew off the shelves almost immediately, though thankfully they're soon to be back in stock at Matches Fashion.

1-meghan-markle-sunglasses-stella-mccartney
Meghan's Stella McCartney aviators

Meghan was pictured enjoying a family day out with Prince Harry, baby Archie and the Cambridge family in July 2019 - looking ultra-chic in her aviators from Stella McCartney. The retro square frames unsurprisingly sold quickly, but we've spotted some pairs online for £135.

Meghan Markle wearing Finlay & Co. sunglasses
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan's Finlay & Co sunglasses

Meghan caused a mass sell-out when she turned up to the 2017 Invictus Games in her Finlay & Co Percy sunnies. She teamed her personalised pair, which were engraved with her initials MM, with a casual shirt and jeans - prompting many to copy her casual-cool style

Zara Tindall wearing Celine sunglasses
Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Tindall's stylish tortoiseshell frames

Zara's favourite pair appear to be the Illesteva 'Leonard' sunnies, which she often wears to her favourite racing events. They cost £176 and look gorgeous with every single one of her colourful outfits!

3-meghan-illesteva-sunglasses
Duchess Meghan also loves Illesteva and owns a number of pairs, including the black version of Zara's 'Leonard' shades. She wore them to the Wimbledon Women's Final in 2018, alongside Duchess Kate.

casiraghis-sunglasses-grand-prix
Photo: © Getty Images
Beatrice Borromeo's heart-shaped sunnies

Beatrice is a fan of Saint Laurent's £292 LouLou sunglasses, and who can blame her! With their adorable heart-shaped frames, they are a favourite among film stars, fashion bloggers and models, too. Beatrice's sister-in-law Tatiana Casiraghi has also been spotted wearing the design on a number of occasions. 

The Queen wearing sunglasses
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen's trusty Silhouettes

Her Majesty is known to wear Silhouette Eyewear as her choice of frames, and she opts for the same when it comes to sunny days out, too. The Queen is a fan of transitional lenses, meaning she doesn't need to worry about changing her glasses when the sun comes out. Here she's pictured at 2019's Epsom Derby Festival, looking pleased as punch in her shades – which are from Silhouette's Legends collection. The exact style is '1899' in Taupe Brown.

eugenie-sunglasses-wedding
Princess Eugenie's quirky Mr Boho frames

Eugenie is a fan of statement shades, too! Her Mr Boho 'Jordaan' shades seem to be her go-to pair, in a monochrome design. It was her eyewear of choice for the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks in August 2018.

Princess Anne's statement sunnies

Princess Anne certainly shies away from tradition when it comes to her choice of eyewear! The Princess Royal often opts for sporty-style shades, as a nod to daughter Zara's equestrian achievements. It is thought that Zara gave her these Adidas Team GB shades from the London 2012 Olympics as a memento - and Anne has continued to wear them since. Here, she is pictured at Ascot in 2013.

royals wearing ray ban sunglasses
Photo: © Getty Images
Ray-bans: a royal staple

The royal family are clearly big fans of classic American sunglasses brand Ray-Ban - the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Zara Tindall have all been spotted sporting the popular frames. In 2009, during the commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge in Lille, France, both Princes Harry and William chose to team their dapper suits with Ray-Bans.

Prince Charles wearing ray ban sunglasses
Prince Charles' stylish collection 

Prince Charles is a somewhat unlikely fan of on-trend sunglasses, with an enviable collection that he shows off on royal visits and events. He sported a pair of very cool tortoiseshell Ray-Bans while hosting a reception for The Prince's Trust International during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Clarence House Gardens.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

