The Queen's rainbow style: from vibrant suits to bright day dresses

Megan Bull
Photo: © Getty Images
Known for her love of bright shades and colour-blocking, Queen Elizabeth II often stands out from the crowd in jewel tones and pretty pastels.  With the Instagram rainbow challenge in full swing, we're reflecting back on all the times the Queen has brightened our days with her vibrant outfits. From colourful suits to bright day dresses, here are the monarch's best rainbow style moments. 

Attending a Sunday service at the Church of St Peter & St Paul, The Queen certainly made a statement in this ravishing red ensemble. Accessorising with a distinctive gold brooch and pearls, we couldn't keep our eyes off of this lady in red. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Visiting the Royal Academy of Arts in London on March 20 2018, the Queen opted for an orange button-up coat complete with a matching floral hat.

Photo: © Getty Images
Pretty in pink, her majesty attended the Royal Windsor Cup Final on June 23, 2019 wearing a bright pink coat over a demure floral summer dress. Accessorising with her favourite Launer London handbag and black buckle loafers, the Queen once again brought her style A-game to the big event. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Taking the train from London King's Cross, to begin her Christmas break at Sandringham House on December 20, 2019 in King's Lynn, Queen Elizabeth looked effortlessly elegant in a pastel pink coat which she paired with a pale blue silk scarf.

Photo: © Getty Images
Turning heads on the first day of Ascot 2018, the Queen enjoyed the British summertime in a sunshine yellow outfit.

Photo: © Getty Images
Ready for spring, her majesty attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a lime green number. Wearing a silk tweed coat by Stewart Parvin over a white floral dress, also by Parvin, the Queen opted for a custom hat designed by Angela Kelly, her official dressmaker. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Visiting the British Airways headquarters to mark their centenary year at Heathrow Airport on May 23, 2019, the monarch looked positively beautiful in sky blue. Queen Elizabeth II accessorised with a diamond and aquamarine brooch, and looked radiant as ever.

Photo: © Getty Images
Turning heads in an aqua and black outfit while opening the Queen Elizabeth II centre at Coram on December 5, 2018, The queen delivered a master class in colour blocking by coordinating her striking coat and hat with a coral pink lipstick.

Photo: © Getty Images
Hosting a private audience in the Queen's Private Audience Room in Buckingham Palace, the 93-year-old swapped her usual coat and hat ensemble for a royal blue day dress. Looking radiant in a satin midi, the Queen accessorised her outfit with a pearl necklace and matching earrings. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Wearing a bright purple calf-length coat and vibrant fuschia hat, the Queen was on hand to open the new premises of the Royal National Throat, Nose and Ear hospital and Eastman Dental Hospital in London.

