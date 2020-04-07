The Queen's rainbow style: from vibrant suits to bright day dresses

Known for her love of bright shades and colour-blocking, Queen Elizabeth II often stands out from the crowd in jewel tones and pretty pastels. With the Instagram rainbow challenge in full swing, we're reflecting back on all the times the Queen has brightened our days with her vibrant outfits. From colourful suits to bright day dresses, here are the monarch's best rainbow style moments.
Attending a Sunday service at the Church of St Peter & St Paul, The Queen certainly made a statement in this ravishing red ensemble. Accessorising with a distinctive gold brooch and pearls, we couldn't keep our eyes off of this lady in red.