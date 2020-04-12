The Queen's Easter celebrations are unfortunately cancelled this year due to the coronavirus crisis, so we sadly won't see the royal family pictured together at the annual service – but that doesn't mean we can't look back on some of our favourite ladies in their most elegant outfits over the years.
There have been some incredible fashion moments, from the Countess of Wessex wearing bold and beautiful florals to the Duchess of Cambridge showing off her chic collection of coat dresses. Of course, the Queen never disappoints with her colourful outfits either – for 2019's service at St George's Chapel, she was a vision in a bold blue and pink ensemble. Scroll down to see more of our favourite Easter looks over the years…