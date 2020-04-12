﻿
13 Photos | Fashion

Royal ladies' elegant Easter outfits! From Kate Middleton to Princess Eugenie and Sophie Wessex

Kate and co. always look beautiful at the Queen's Easter celebrations...

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen's Easter celebrations are unfortunately cancelled this year due to the coronavirus crisis, so we sadly won't see the royal family pictured together at the annual service – but that doesn't mean we can't look back on some of our favourite ladies in their most elegant outfits over the years.

There have been some incredible fashion moments, from the Countess of Wessex wearing bold and beautiful florals to the Duchess of Cambridge showing off her chic collection of coat dresses. Of course, the Queen never disappoints with her colourful outfits either – for 2019's service at St George's Chapel, she was a vision in a bold blue and pink ensemble. Scroll down to see more of our favourite Easter looks over the years…

2-kate-easter
Photo: © Getty Images
2/13

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate surprised fans with an appearance at 2019's service – looking beautiful in a pale blue outfit and matching hat. The Alexander McQueen coat was in fact a repeat look from her 2014 Easter engagement in Australia – didn't she look lovely? As always, she showed off her impressive curtsy in front of the cameras, too!

3-kate-easter
Photo: © Getty Images
3/13

Another ultra-chic look came in 2017, when Kate chose a classic cream ensemble with a matching pillbox hat.

4-sophie-wessex
Photo: © Getty Images
4/13

The Countess of Wessex

Sophie made a real statement with her 2019 look! The royal wore an incredible floral frock from royal-favourite designer Oscar De La Renta, and even matched with daughter Lady Louise in those luxe floral prints.

5-sophie-wessex
Photo: © Getty Images
5/13

The Countess looked beautiful in one of her favourite colours, pink, for the 2017 service.

6-princess-eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
6/13

Princess Eugenie

Eugenie proudly joined the Queen for the annual Royal Maundy Service in 2019, wowing us in her Erdem floral mini dress. This is one of her favourite outfits to wear, and we can totally see why.

7-eugenie-easter
Photo: © Getty Images
7/13

This colour-splash dress was a real show-stopper in 2018, too! Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice also looked beautiful in a chic white outfit.

8-beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
8/13

Princess Beatrice

Beatrice looked just as lovely in this pretty lace dress for the 2017 service. We love her velvet purple heels, too! 

11-queen-maundy
Photo: © Getty Images
9/13

The Queen

Her Majesty was a vision in yellow for 2019's Maundy service. 

9-zara-tindall-easter
Photo: © Getty Images
10/13

Zara Tindall

We always love seeing Zara's gorgeous formal outfits! For 2019's service, she joined her family wearing an elegant cream coat and pastel pink hat – beautiful.

10-princess-anne
Photo: © Getty Images
11/13

Princess Anne

The Princess Royal often chooses bold colours for the royal family's Easter celebrations – this chic green outfit is one of our favourites, worn by Anne back in 2014. 

12-letizia-easter
Photo: © Getty Images
12/13

Queen Letizia of Spain 

Letizia looked beautiful in her floral floaty dress for the Spanish royal family's annual attendance at Easter mass at the Cathedral of Palma de Mallorca in 2019. 

13-letizia-easter
Photo: © Getty Images
13/13

We just loved her polka dot look for the 2018 service, complete with her statement pink handbag. 

