Royals with designer handbags: Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and the Queen

1/11

Everyone loves a designer handbag, right? The likes of the Duchess of Sussex, the Duchess of Cornwall and Her Majesty the Queen have proven they are just like us - they enjoy finishing off their outfit with some seriously chic arm candy. From Gucci to Chanel and Victoria Beckham, we have spied the royals carrying some stunning statement totes over the years, and it's safe to say we want to invest, ASAP! Keep scrolling to get some serious bag inspiration from our favourite royals…

 

Princess Diana enjoyed piecing together her stylish looks, and the mother of Princes William and Harry sported plenty of designer handbags in her day - she even had two named after her. One bag she loved - and was constantly seen with - was her Gucci bamboo tote. 

kate-middleton-pink-dress
2/11

During her royal tour of Ireland in March 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge complimented her pink vintage Oscar De La Renta midi with her Jimmy Choo 'Celeste' clutch bag. With such a statement dress, we love her choice of classic black velvet arm candy! 

meghan-markle-victoria-beckham-bag
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

The Duchess of Sussex looked glowing on Christmas Day 2019, teaming her Victoria Beckham outfit with a retro-style Powder Box bag, also by VB's label. Costing £1,550, the retro design caused a mass-sellout and it even had a secret mirror in the lid. Fancy!

princess-beatrice-gucci-bag
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

Princess Beatrice's nickname is believed to be 'B' and the daughter of Prince Andrew often pays homage to her namesake with bumblebees. In 2018, she was pictured leaving her favourite private members club Annabel's in London with the Gucci Queen Margaret GG mini bag, which you can pick up for £850. The bag featured the iconic metal bee with glass pearls and multicoloured crystals.

 

the-queen-gold-handbag
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

If you see HRH The Queen without her classic black Launer London handbag, we'd be very surprised. The monarch is rarely pictured rocking anything else, but in 2018 she brought the glamour with a fabulous gold version that turned heads. And check out the shine!

kate-middleton-chanel-bag
Photo: © Getty Images
6/11

The Duchess of Cambridge tends to sport a simple clutch bag in nude or black, so when she switches up her handbag collection, we always notice! On the royal visit to Sweden in 2018, the brunette beauty teamed her retro-style hounds-tooth coat with a burgundy vintage Chanel bag - stunning. 

meghan-markle-gucci-bag-black
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

In April 2018, Meghan and Harry attended a reception for Women’s Empowerment at the Royal Aeronautical Society in London. The former Suits star teamed her little black dress with the uber-trendy Gucci Dionysus clutch, complete with the snake-embossed clasp. 

camilla-hand-bag
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

At the Commonwealth Service earlier this month, the Duchess of Cornwall was seen carrying a sleek black clutch by mega-luxurious French fashion house Moynat - a classic trunk-maker that dates way back to 1849. The 'Gabrielle' bag is so exclusive that you can't even purchase it online - though the smaller version is listed for £3440.

 

lady-kitty-spencer-dog-instagram
Photo: © Instagram
9/11

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer loves a designer handbag or two and in 2018 she sported the 'Serpenti Forever' leather shoulder bag' by Bulgari, which retails at £1,830 and has the iconic serpent head on the catch. As an ambassador for the brand, we bet she has a fair few of these too...

meghan-markle-gucci
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

During the 2018 tour of Australia, Meghan stepped out for a walkabout in Melbourne carrying her gorgeous Gucci ‘Sylvie’ mini bag, which is a scaled-down version of the brand’s larger design. At £805, this cute number is very steep, but we love the ribbon, chain detail and boxy shape. 

sarah-ferguson-beatrice-dinner-night
Photo: © WENN
11/11

Sarah, Duchess of York loves her accessories - and her blush pink and black Chanel bag has to be up there with the most enviable arm candy ever. Although small in size, it's perfectly compact - just the right size for all those essentials.

