Why Princess Anne is our unexpected style icon! Her most memorable outfits over the years

If you've ever searched through the Princess Anne archives, you'll be fully aware that the 69-year-old Princess is very much a royal style icon in her own right. In light of Channel 5's new documentary Princess Anne: The Daughter Who Should be Queen - and a reminder of the incredible costumes back in the day - we've rounded up some of the Princess Royal's most sensational outfits. From wrap dresses to bright colours and even turban style hats, this fashion-forward royal has been on top of the hottest fashion trends before they even took off!
MORE: Princess Anne makes debut at London Fashion Week to present special award
Polka-dot Princess
In the photograph above, Anne poses on the grand staircase at Buckingham Palace in 1973, wearing a beautiful pink polka-dot gown.
Image: Reginald Davis