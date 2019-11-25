﻿
Why Princess Anne is our unexpected style icon! Her most memorable outfits over the years

Harriet Keane
Photo: © Rex
If you've ever searched through the Princess Anne archives, you'll be fully aware that the 69-year-old Princess is very much a royal style icon in her own right. In light of Channel 5's new documentary Princess Anne: The Daughter Who Should be Queen - and a reminder of the incredible costumes back in the day - we've rounded up some of the Princess Royal's most sensational outfits. From wrap dresses to bright colours and even turban style hats, this fashion-forward royal has been on top of the hottest fashion trends before they even took off! 

MORE: Princess Anne makes debut at London Fashion Week to present special award

Polka-dot Princess

In the photograph above, Anne poses on the grand staircase at Buckingham Palace in 1973, wearing a beautiful pink polka-dot gown. 

Image: Reginald Davis

Dressing to impress

How fabulous is Princess Anne's floor-length gown she wore in 1979? With its ruffled high neck, balloon sleeves and of course, the incredible colourful floral print, this might be one of our favourite looks from the Queen's daughter.

Photo: © Getty Images
Fabulous florals

What a show-stopper! Anne arrived at the Dorchester Hotel in her eveningwear for an event in 1978. How beautiful?

Photo: © Getty Images
Casual cool

We love this shot of a young Princess Anne during her visit to Russia in 1973 - her love of equestrian style is coming through here.

Flower power

Princess Anne looks like a 70s supermodel here! From the hair to the 70s floral print dress that she wore during her trip to Africa in 1971, it's clear that the Princess has always been in the know when it comes to on-trend fashion.

Photo: © Getty Images
Retro suiting

Hello, 70s tailoring! Anne wore a statement yellow collared shirt with her blue trouser suit for a visit to the theatre. And is that blue eyeshadow we see? 

Photo: © Getty Images
Chic in white

How stunning is this beautiful white gown? Anne wore it to the Royal Opera House in 1980.

Photo: © Getty Images
Bridal beauty

We couldn't leave out one of our favourite royal wedding dresses of all time! Princess Anne wore this stunning gown to marry Captain Mark Phillips at Westminster Abbey in 1973. The couple later divorced in 1992.

Photo: © Getty Images
Maternity style

We love Princess Anne's gorgeous caped coat, which isn't unlike the styles the Duchess of Sussex likes to wear today. This photograph was taken in 1981, just weeks before the arrival of daughter Zara.

Dogtooth print - but in pink

Dogtooth is a timeless classic that will never go out of style but not many have the confidence to take the print to the next level and wear it in bright pink like Princess Anne. This satin ensemble back in 2000 is iconic! She paired the pink dogtooth skirt with a large satin bow around her waist and a bright pink satin shirt, she proved that fashion is very much her forte.

A colourful character

From bright blue to bright yellow, it seems that, just like her mother, Princess Anne not only loves bright colours but she also know how to nail wearing them. In 1973, Anne matched her bright orange and yellow print dress with a yellow short-sleeved cardigan and hat looking effortlessly chic - now, if only we could find a replica of this dress for ourselves!

Serving cool off-duty outfit inspiration

Baker boy hats made a comeback a few years ago and although you may account its surge in popularity down to Keira Knightley's infamous hat from Love Actually, Princess Anne was spotted wearing one much earlier. Sporting a lime green design in 1971, she was once again ahead of the times. The princess even wore a lime green jacket-dress to match! 

Lovely in lilac

Pastel colours have been incredibly popular of late but Princess Anne was a fan of the colour scheme years before. On a trip to Paris, Anne wore a full pastel purple ensemble with a matching pastel purple hat to match. 

Geometry, but make it fashion

This geometric patterned dress just screams 'cool' and we wouldn't be surprised to see it on the A-list stars today, Princess Anne sure knows a timeless classic when she sees one! For the occasion in 1973, she paired the dress with a matching white hat with a navy blue ribbon and navy blue leather handbag.

OTHER: A look back at the times the royals made surprising TV cameos

Co-ordinating Queen

During her trip to Africa in 1971, Princess Anne wowed in a bright green African print dress with matching belted detail, the best part? Her green hat with matching African print detail, this Princess sure knows how to co-ordinate her looks!

Photo: © Getty Images
It's all about the headgear

When attending Royal Ascot in 1970, the Princess stepped out in a yellow ensemble with a turban-esque hat to match - gorgeous!

Go bold or go home

It looks like Princess Anne nailed not one but two fashion trends in 1989. Her patterned dress comes with a design very reminiscent of the recent 80s resurgence and its layered detail is one we are very familiar with on the red carpet - she even had a matching hat to match!

