Beautiful rainbows are everywhere at the moment - not least because they have become an uplifting symbol of hope during the coronavirus pandemic. And in terms of fashion, there's nothing more joyful than wearing a kaleidoscope of colours! These royal ladies certainly seem to agree, since the likes of the Countess of Wessex, the Duchess of Cambridge and even the Queen have rocked the rainbow trend in the past - and here's the proof.
The Countess of Wessex
This is one of our favourite throwback photos of Sophie! The royal certainly turned heads in this striped rainbow skirt suit at Royal Ascot in 2001. We'd love to know if this outfit is still in her wardrobe - and that sweet box bag would be very on-trend today…