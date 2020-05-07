﻿
12 Photos | Fashion

Royal ladies rocking the uplifting rainbow trend! See the Queen, Meghan Markle and more

These colourful royal moments will brighten any mood…

Royal ladies rocking the uplifting rainbow trend! See the Queen, Meghan Markle and more
You're reading

Royal ladies rocking the uplifting rainbow trend! See the Queen, Meghan Markle and more

1/12
Next

The comfortable underwear women actually rate
Fiona Ward
1-sophie-wessex-ascot-2001
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

Beautiful rainbows are everywhere at the moment - not least because they have become an uplifting symbol of hope during the coronavirus pandemic. And in terms of fashion, there's nothing more joyful than wearing a kaleidoscope of colours! These royal ladies certainly seem to agree, since the likes of the Countess of Wessex, the Duchess of Cambridge and even the Queen have rocked the rainbow trend in the past - and here's the proof.

The Countess of Wessex

This is one of our favourite throwback photos of Sophie! The royal certainly turned heads in this striped rainbow skirt suit at Royal Ascot in 2001. We'd love to know if this outfit is still in her wardrobe - and that sweet box bag would be very on-trend today…

2-the-queen-royal-variety-1999
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

The Queen

Pictured at the Royal Variety show back in 1999, we can't get over this incredible shot of Her Majesty wearing glittering rainbow sequins. What. A. Moment.

3-kate-middleton-rainbow
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate is known for wearing bright and beautiful colours, but she usually sticks to one shade - so this striped and shimmering look from Tory Burch was quite a statement during her royal tour of India and Bhutan back in 2015. We would love to see this gown again! 

12-princess-beatrice-rainbow
4/12

Princess Beatrice

Remember Princess Beatrice's colourful ensemble for Peter and Autumn Phillips' wedding back in 2008?

4-meghan-markle-rainbow
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan loves her neutral colours - or an occasional colour-blocking look - but this sleek gown surely falls into the rainbow category. The then-actress looked beautiful as she attended a SAG Awards pre-party in 2013. 

5-princess-diana-rainbow
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

Princess Diana

The Princess of Wales wore this bold outfit for a charity concert at the Empire Ballroom, Leicester Square, in November 1991. 

6-kitty-spencer
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

Lady Kitty Spencer

She may not be official royalty, but we couldn't resist including Diana's niece Kitty, who looked incredible in this bold Dolce and Gabbana number as she walked the runway in 2019. 

7-amelia-windsor-rainbow
Photo: © Instagram
8/12

Lady Amelia Windsor

Amelia has a gorgeous rainbow lightning bolt jumper from star-favourite cashmere designer Madeleine Thompson. 

8-princess-sirivannavari
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand

Just look at this rainbow floral gown! Princess Sirivannavari looked absolutely stunning as she attended the Giambattista Valli show at Haute Couture Fashion Week in 2018. 

9-princess-olympia
Photo: © Instagram
10/12

Princesses Marie-Chantal and Olympia of Greece

For Crown Prince Pavlos' 50th birthday in 2017, the Greek royal family threw an incredible Studio 54-themed party, with plenty of colourful sequins! Here, Alexandra Von Furstenberg, her sister Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Princess Olympia pose for a fun photo in their glittering glory. 

Photo: Instagram/@dax_miller_

11-charlotte-casiragi
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

Charlotte Casiraghi

The Monacan royal looked utterly beautiful in this colourful gown at the Met Gala in 2016. 

10-queen-maxima
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima totally wowed in this gorgeous floral embellished dress during her visit to Zeeland, Netherlands in October 2018.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...