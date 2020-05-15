The Duchess of Cornwall has become a royal fashion star in her own right, having developed an elegant go-to style over the years. And though she always looks smart and appropriate, she still loves to have fun with her outfits - and here's the proof! Whether it's statement handbags, vampy gowns or quirky prints, Camilla often adds an endearing twist to her royal looks.
Like many royal ladies, Camilla isn't shy of wearing a statement hat – just look at this incredible floral number! The Duchess, pictured above, rocked this beautiful headpiece at Zara and Mike Tindall's wedding in 2011. Scroll down to see more of Camilla's most memorable fashion moments…