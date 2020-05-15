﻿
10 Photos | Fashion

Duchess Camilla's fun fashion moments - from quirky handbags to statement prints

Royal style with a twist!

Fiona Ward
1-camilla-floral-hat
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall has become a royal fashion star in her own right, having developed an elegant go-to style over the years. And though she always looks smart and appropriate, she still loves to have fun with her outfits - and here's the proof! Whether it's statement handbags, vampy gowns or quirky prints, Camilla often adds an endearing twist to her royal looks.

MORE: Royal ladies rocking the uplifting rainbow trend

Like many royal ladies, Camilla isn't shy of wearing a statement hat – just look at this incredible floral number! The Duchess, pictured above, rocked this beautiful headpiece at Zara and Mike Tindall's wedding in 2011. Scroll down to see more of Camilla's most memorable fashion moments…

2-camilla-baked-beans
Photo: © Rex
Who can forget when Camilla stepped out carrying her sequinned baked beans clutch bag? The statement accessory was made by ultra-cool pop art label The Rodnik Band, costing £795. We'd love to see her carrying this again.

3-camilla-cherry-bag
Photo: © Getty Images
During her royal visit to Greece in May 2018, the Duchess surprised fans by showing off another adorable handbag – a pretty cherry print raffia clutch.

4-camilla-parker-bowles-star-print-gown
Photo: © Getty Images
Camilla opted to wear a funky print for a state banquet in Germany in May 2019. Full-length and fabulous, the white number had a sweetheart neckline and was covered in a blue starry pattern.

5-camilla-gown
Photo: © Getty Images
This plunging velvet gown was quite a statement back in 2007! And just look at that beautiful ruby and diamond necklace – worn to a gala concert to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Philadelphia Academy of Music.

6-camilla-neon
Photo: © Instagram
In a picture taken at Charles and Camilla's country home of Birkhall in April 2020, the Duchess could be seen sporting a quirky neon jumper with button details at the shoulders.

8-camilla-bag
Photo: © Getty Images
It's another quirky clutch bag! Camilla has quite the collection. She carried this rainbow embellished Union Jack pouch to the Museum of Modern Art reception during her visit to the US in 2005. That off-the-shoulder dress is quite the show-stopper, too…

7-camilla-sequins
Photo: © Getty Images
This beautiful sequinned jacket was a stunning choice for the royal couple's visit to Barbados in 2019. Camilla chose it - instead of a more traditional dress - for a reception at the Prime Minister's residence during their Caribbean tour.

9-camilla-gown
Photo: © Getty Images
Hello, shoulder pads! The Duchess rocked this retro gown to the Classical Brit Awards in May 2009.

10-camilla-gown
Photo: © Getty Images
This fun and flirty royal gown will always be a favourite of ours! Here Camilla is pictured at a state dinner in Vienna, Austria in April 2017. 

