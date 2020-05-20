Flower power! Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more rocking floral dresses

It's officially springtime, nature is blooming and floral prints are bang on-trend. And just like the rest of us, royal ladies love to wear pretty petal patterns come summer! These cheerful outfit snaps have us smiling non-stop; there's nothing like a meadow-style outfit to raise our mood.
Often wowing in flower-printed ensembles, who could ever forget the Duchess of Cambridge’s stunning floral maxi dress by Erdem which she wore to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019. Doesn't she look fabulous in the photo above? The likes of Queen Letizia and the Countess of Wessex are also huge fans of the natural print and even the Queen has been known to don a floral pattern on occasion.
Take a look at those royal fashionistas in floral prints…