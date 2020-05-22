﻿
Kate Middleton's best Chelsea Flower Show outfits over the years

The Duchess has made a number of gorgeous appearances at the show

The Duchess of Cambridge has often spoken of her love of the great outdoors, and has made a number of appearances at one of the Queen's favourite events, the Chelsea Flower Show, over the years. And what better time to wear a gorgeous floral dress than at one of the world's greatest displays of botanical beauty? True to form, Kate has often given a sweet nod to nature with her outfits at the gardening show - which will be held virtually in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.

To mark the occasion, we're looking back at the Duchess' ultra-chic outfits at the Chelsea Flower show - starting in 2016, when Kate first visited alongside husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry. Opting for a leafy green look, she looked beautiful in her belted coat dress from one of her go-to designers Catherine Walker.

The Duchess wowed in another green look for her visit in 2017, this time from Rochas. She pulled her hair back into a chic ponytail, too, and wore her Monica Vinader drop earrings.

Fast forward to 2019, when Kate created her own garden for the show! Showing off one of her more casual looks, the royal arrived at the press day wearing a chic pair of Massimo Dutti culottes and a floral shirt from M.i.h. jeans, teamed with her trusty Superga trainers.

In an adorable set of photographs, Prince William and Kate privately visited her 'Back to Nature' garden with their children in May 2019, with Kate looking beautiful in a floral midi dress from & Other Stories and her favourite Castañer wedges.

The Duchess also showed the Queen around the beautiful garden, which she designed to encourage children to get outdoors. Kate's floral maxi dress is a beautiful Erdem number - the exact gown was previously worn by the Duchess of Kent, 87, who memorably chose it for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding.

Who can forget this beautiful shot of Kate having a go on the swing in her garden? Rocking skinny jeans, a loose shirt and her walking boots, she looked totally in her element.

And in behind-the-scenes shots of the Duchess working on the garden, she dressed down once again in a simple striped top and jeans.

To mark 2020's virtual Chelsea Flower Show, Kate shared another candid shot from her time working on her own gardening creation. The royal gave fans a further glimpse at her off-duty style, wearing a Zara top, jeans and her khaki Superga trainers.

