The Duchess of Cambridge has often spoken of her love of the great outdoors, and has made a number of appearances at one of the Queen's favourite events, the Chelsea Flower Show, over the years. And what better time to wear a gorgeous floral dress than at one of the world's greatest displays of botanical beauty? True to form, Kate has often given a sweet nod to nature with her outfits at the gardening show - which will be held virtually in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.
To mark the occasion, we're looking back at the Duchess' ultra-chic outfits at the Chelsea Flower show - starting in 2016, when Kate first visited alongside husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry. Opting for a leafy green look, she looked beautiful in her belted coat dress from one of her go-to designers Catherine Walker.