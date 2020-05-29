﻿
Fashion

From Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton…

Royal ladies wearing frothy fairytale gowns - all the pictures

The moving way Princess Margaret inspired her daughter Lady Sarah Chatto's elegant style
Fiona Ward
Photo: © PA
Soft, frothy fabrics like organza, chiffon and tulle are a top trend for Spring/Summer 2020, but these ladies have been rocking them for years! These romantic, gauzy textiles lend themselves perfectly to elegant royal gowns - but the world's Duchesses and Queens aren't afraid to make a statement with ruffles, either. Case in point: the Duchess of Sussex's show-stopping Ralph & Russo engagement gown, which featured tier upon tier of beautiful black tulle. 

MORE: Flower power! Kate, Meghan and more rocking floral dresses

Meghan is joined by the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice in her love of these beautiful sheer fabrics - as well as European royalty such as Spain's Queen Letizia and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden - with outfits ranging from the statement to the subtle. Scroll down to see the stunning pictures…

Photo: © Getty Images
Wow! Crown Princess Victoria channelled Kendall Jenner's supermodel style when she arrived at the Polar Music Prize ceremony in June 2019. We adore this sculptural Selam Fessahaye gown.

Photo: © Getty Images
Monaco's Beatrice Borromeo made the ultimate statement in this red gown at the 2016 annual Rose Ball, which was by Giambattista Valli.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge wowed us all when she stepped out at the James Bond Spectre premiere wearing this custom sheer gown by Jenny Packham. The delicately draped dress was made in chiffon and silk, we suspect, with a statement glittering belt, too. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Fans fell in love with Kate's 2019 Royal Ascot look, which was made in elegant pale blue embroidered tulle. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice also went for a romantic look at the 2018 Met Gala, wearing this beautiful purple Alberta Ferretti gown with sheer balloon sleeves. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Beatrice looked beautiful in this pearly organza dress at 2014's Serpentine summer party - we love that delicate sheer neckline.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Madeleine of Sweden wore this bespoke Fadi el Khoury gown to the Nobel Prize banquet in Stockholm back in 2016. 

MORE: The most stunning tiaras in the Swedish royal family treasure trove

Photo: © PA
A 21-year-old Princess Margaret ordered this incredible gown from French couturier Christian Dior in 1951 - to this day, it is still one of her most iconic royal outfits. It was made from layers of stiffened net and two outer layers of organza, and embroidered with unusual raffia, wood pulp and straw - as well as mother-of-pearl shapes, metal sequins and rhinestones.

Photo: © Getty Images
This white Emanuels dress became known as Princess Diana's "most ornate, romantic" gown - worn to the James Bond View to a Kill premiere in 1987. In 2013, it was auctioned off for £102,000 at a fashion auction. 

Kerry Taylor Auctions told HELLO! at the time: "The dress is very lavish and beautiful – the richness of the gold embroidery and pearls contrasting with the crisp white layers of silk organza and satin. The fitted strapless bodice is heavily jewelled, reminiscent of costume seen in historic regal portraiture of centuries past."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Amelia Windsor wore this frothy Dior dress to the fashion house's Spring/Summer show in September 2018, toughening it up with biker boots and a statement waist belt. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Letizia wore this beautiful organza dress during her royal visit to Cuba in 2019. The wearable midi, which is from Maje, is currently available to buy on The Outnet - reduced from £345 to £207…

Photo: © Getty Images
Jordan's Queen Rania has also rocked an elegant daytime version of the trend, in this beautiful pussy-bow dress from Ralph & Russo. 

