Soft, frothy fabrics like organza, chiffon and tulle are a top trend for Spring/Summer 2020, but these ladies have been rocking them for years! These romantic, gauzy textiles lend themselves perfectly to elegant royal gowns - but the world's Duchesses and Queens aren't afraid to make a statement with ruffles, either. Case in point: the Duchess of Sussex's show-stopping Ralph & Russo engagement gown, which featured tier upon tier of beautiful black tulle.
Meghan is joined by the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice in her love of these beautiful sheer fabrics - as well as European royalty such as Spain's Queen Letizia and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden - with outfits ranging from the statement to the subtle. Scroll down to see the stunning pictures…