﻿
14 Photos | Fashion

14 times the Countess of Wessex has dazzled in a tiara

Prince Edward's wife has borrowed the Queen's jewels

14 times the Countess of Wessex has dazzled in a tiara
You're reading

14 times the Countess of Wessex has dazzled in a tiara

1/14
Next

Prince Charles's very surprising new title revealed!
Danielle Stacey
sophie-wedding-tiara
Photo: © Getty Images
1/14

The Countess of Wessex is one of the most stylish members of the royal family and we love it when we get the chance to see Sophie in a tiara.The first time, of course, was for her wedding to Prince Edward in 1999.

The 'Anthemion' tiara was gifted to the bride for her big day and is known to be made up of a number of antique pieces from the Queen's collection.

It's become Sophie's signature tiara and Her Majesty's dresser Angela Kelly confirmed in her book The Other Side of the Coin: the Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, that the headpiece was redesigned by jeweller Harry Collins for Sophie to wear at the State Banquet with President Trump in 2019. But it's not the only jewels that we've seen on the Countess, take a look through HELLO!'s gallery to see all the times Sophie has wowed in a tiara.

READ: Every time Kate Middleton and other royals have borrowed the Queen's jewellery

sophie-tiara-2001
Photo: © Getty Images
2/14

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Mette-Marit's wedding in 2001 marked one of the first occasions when we saw the Countess of Wessex wear her wedding tiara again. She donned a striking royal blue satin gown for the occasion with white arm gloves and a matching pashmina.

MORE: All the times Sarah Ferguson dazzled in the York tiara after her wedding

sophie-tiara-2002
Photo: © Getty Images
3/14

Sophie wore the headpiece for Princess Martha Louise of Norway and Ari Behn's wedding in 2002, teaming it with an elegant strapless monochrome gown and diamond jewellery.

MORE: All the times Kate Middleton has worn a royal tiara

Keep clicking to see more photos.

sophia-floral-tiara
Photo: © Getty Images
4/14

In 2004, Sophie debuted a new diamond floral button headpiece with a dark grey ruched gown, to Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary's pre-wedding gala. The origins of the headpiece are still unknown, but it's thought to have been a loan, and hasn't been seen on the Countess since. She also wore her Royal Family Order honour awarded to her by the Queen the same year.

sophie-tiara-2004
Photo: © Getty Images
5/14

For Prince Frederik and Mary's wedding in 2004, Sophie pulled out all the stops in a hot pink off-the-shoulder gown with the Anthemion tiara perched on her chic updo.

sophie-tiara-2005-monaco
Photo: © Getty Images
6/14

In 2005, the Countess debuted a third tiara with a large central aquamarine set among a diamond scroll frame. She wore it with a cream beaded v-neck gown to the enthronement dinner ceremony of Prince Albert II of Monaco. As it's never been seen before on another member of the royal family, it's assumed that the piece is part of Sophie's private collection.

sophie-tiara-necklace
Photo: © Getty Images
7/14

For a charity gala dinner in 2006, Sophie debuted the aquamarine tiara in its convertible necklace form with a black v-neck evening gown.

sophie-wedding-tiara-1
Photo: © Getty Images
8/14

Sophie wore the Anthemion tiara with a deep navy gown for Prince Albert II of Monaco and Charlene Wittstock's wedding dinner in 2011.

sophie-tiara-2012
Photo: © Getty Images
9/14

The Countess debuted the Queen's Five Aquamarine tiara for Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg and Stephanie de Lannoy's pre-wedding gala in 2012. Her Majesty wore it on a royal tour to Canada in 1970.

sophie-tiara-2013
Photo: © Getty Images
10/14

The Five Aquamarine tiara made another appearance at Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill's wedding in Stockholm in 2013. The gemstones stood out beautifully against Sophie's blush pink lace gown.

sophie-tiara-2015
Photo: © Getty Images
11/14

Sophie chose to wear her aquamarine tiara with a dove grey dress for Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist's wedding in Stockholm in 2015. We love the added glittery clutch bag!

sophie-tiara-2017
Photo: © Getty Images
12/14

The Countess joined the celebrations for King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway's 80th birthdays in Oslo in 2017. Sophie looked stunning in an emerald green gown and her aquamarine tiara.

sophie-tiara-2017-brunei
Photo: © Rex
13/14

The aquamarine tiara was also Sophie's headpiece of choice for a state visit to Brunei in 2017, teaming it with a navy collared dress and multi-coloured diamond drop earrings.

sophie-state-dinner
Photo: © Getty Images
14/14

The redesigned Anthemion tiara made its debut at the US state dinner in 2019, where Sophie wore a lilac ruched gown.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...