Royal Ascot is going ahead without spectators this year, which means we won't get to see the royal family dazzle in their beautiful hats and frocks. Thankfully, however, the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice wore outfits so fabulous in 2019 that we won't be forgetting them any time soon. Here are our favourite looks from last year's race day…
Our royal style winner had to be the supremely chic Duchess of Cambridge. Dressed in a beautiful baby blue Ellie Saab midi dress, the wife of Prince William was centre stage at the prestigious event. We adored her Philip Treacy hat adorned with a large blue rose and that elegant pussy-bow neckline was divine – a fancy Mary Poppins comes to mind. The Duchess teamed her outfit with some Gianvito Rossi heels, an Ellie Saab cutch and drop jewel earrings by Kiki McDonough.
Take a look at more Ascot outfits from royal ladies below…