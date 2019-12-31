All the times Lady Louise Windsor has borrowed her mother the Countess of Wessex's clothes

If we could raid any royal's wardrobe, it would have to be the Countess of Wessex's. Prince Edward's wife has a fleet of designer items, all classically tailored and timeless. So it's perfectly understandable that her 16-year-old daughter - Lady Louise Windsor - can't help herself from borrowing a few items from her mother's stash from time-to-time And who can blame her? We wish we could do the same! The blonde ladies look to be a similar size, and sharing is caring after all. Not only that, but royals love to recycle their threads, so this fits in with the sustainable fashion movement, too.
MORE: Lady Louise wore a beautiful Zara dress for this special appearance
Stella McCartney coat
On Christmas Day 2019, mother and daughter headed to church in Sandringham. Sophie looked as impeccable as ever, rocking a Suzannah Brodie coat with an Emilia Wickstead 'Dalia' blouse and 'Richie' printed skirt. She accessorised with a Jane Taylor headband and a Sophie Habsburg clutch. Louise meanwhile, wore a gorgeous Stella McCartney tartan coat that Sophie has worn and carried a nude Sophie Habsburg clutch her mother has sported many times. Louise also rocked a plaited headband by Jane Taylor - one of her mum's favourite milliner's.