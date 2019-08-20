The most stylish royal airport outfits: from Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton

With summer holidays looming (fingers crossed) many of us will be thinking of comfy-chic plane outfits to pack amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, we're taking inspiration from some of the stylish royal ladies whose airport outfits are on point.
After all, not many people travel more than the royals, so it's no wonder they've nailed their air-side looks!
And while working members of the royal family are regularly snapped at the airport during official tours and visits, they still often give us a glimpse at the more laidback side of their wardrobes - be it the Duchess of Sussex in slouchy shirts and jeans or Queen Rania looking ultra-cool at LAX.
Even the Duchess of Cambridge, who is rarely less than immaculate on arrival at her destinations, has been spotted in her airport comfies on occasion.
Scroll down to see all your favourite royal ladies in their chic travel outfits…
Duchess Meghan
Former actress Meghan has her classic travel style nailed, unsurprisingly. The royal prefers a casual shirt, skinny jeans and flat shoes for flying - she's been photographed (as above) wearing a number of versions of the ensemble over the years. If on an official trip, she often changes in the air to arrive dressed more formally. Voila!
MORE: Meghan Markle stuns in silky signature blue as she makes landmark speech