Kate Middleton's incredible forgotten fashion moments - from daring dresses to strapless gowns

Fiona Ward
Photo: © Getty Images
There are certain outfits that we'll never forget the Duchess of Cambridge wearing (case in point - her incredible Alexander McQueen wedding gown), but can you remember all of these other show-stopping dresses from over the years? We've looked back over Kate's engagements during her royal life to find the frocks that had slipped our mind - but we wish hadn't! 

Would we still see the Duchess rock a strapless gown these days? We sure hope so. Pictured above, Kate looked incredible in a velvet fishtail dress by favourite designer Sarah Burton at McQueen, worn at The Sun Military Awards back in 2011. She teamed it with a bouncy blow-dry and her beautiful necklace from her Mouawad Ruby and Diamond Demi-Parure, which was reportedly a sparkling wedding gift. 

Photo: © Getty Images
This long-sleeved Roland Mouret gown was a beautiful choice for a dinner hosted by The Thirty Club at Claridges in May 2012. In fact, it's even reminiscent of the Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding gown, which she would wear to marry Prince Harry six years later.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate chose a bold floral Erdem gown for the 100 Women In Hedge Funds Gala Dinner back in 2015. We'd love to see her wear it again! 

Photo: © Getty Images
This white Temperley London dress is one of our forever favourites. With its tiered skirt, detailed straps and fine knit fabric, it was the perfect choice for a day out at Wimbledon in 2011.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate wore a beautiful V-neck wrap dress from one of her favourite brands, Beulah London, to the 2011 100 Women in Hedge Funds event, and we're completely in love with it. Bring it back! 

Photo: © Getty Images
This cut-out cocktail dress has to go straight into the Kate hall of fame! It's from Lela Rose and the Duchess wore it during her visit to Canberra, Australia in 2014. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Was this Kate's first military-inspired royal outfit? We love this gorgeous gold buttoned coat dress by Emilia Wickstead, which we could totally see her rocking today. She wore it for a 2011 visit to Victoria Barracks to present service medals to members of the Irish Guards. 

Photo: © Getty Images
This sixties-style dress came as a surprise when a pregnant Kate stepped out at an evening reception at the National Portrait Gallery in 2013. 

Photo: © Getty Images
This beautiful cream midi dress was a gorgeous choice for the Duke and Duchess' 2016 tour of India and Bhutan. It's another style we could see in Kate's royal wardrobe today. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Do you remember the stunning floral gown she wore for a reception in Bhutan?

Photo: © Getty Images
Many royal fashion fans may recall Kate's iconic Chanel look from her trip to Paris in 2017 - but this fitted Alexander McQueen tweed frock was a beauty, too. 

