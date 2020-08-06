We're used to seeing a lot of our favourite royal ladies in classic dresses, tailored trousers and even formal gowns, but they're all partial to a pair of shorts during the summertime, too! From the Duchess of Cambridge in her sporty styles to the Duchess of Sussex in a chic co-ord or the Countess of Wessex in her casual denim cut-offs, we're royally obsessed with these warm weather royal outfits.
Princess Diana was of course famous for rocking her cycling shorts back in the nineties, as did Sarah, Duchess of York. And today, the likes of Queen Letizia, Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Princess Mary have all sported their own off-duty styles too.
Above, Duchess Kate shows off her enviable tan during the Kings Cup Regatta in August 2019. In fact, it was the first time she's ever been pictured in shorts since she joined the royal family! Scroll to see more…