Royals rocking chic summer shorts! From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more

Hot weather dressing nailed…

Royals rocking chic summer shorts! From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more
Royals rocking chic summer shorts! From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more

We're used to seeing a lot of our favourite royal ladies in classic dresses, tailored trousers and even formal gowns, but they're all partial to a pair of shorts during the summertime, too! From the Duchess of Cambridge in her sporty styles to the Duchess of Sussex in a chic co-ord or the Countess of Wessex in her casual denim cut-offs, we're royally obsessed with these warm weather royal outfits.

Princess Diana was of course famous for rocking her cycling shorts back in the nineties, as did Sarah, Duchess of York. And today, the likes of Queen Letizia, Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Princess Mary have all sported their own off-duty styles too.

Above, Duchess Kate shows off her enviable tan during the Kings Cup Regatta in August 2019. In fact, it was the first time she's ever been pictured in shorts since she joined the royal family! Scroll to see more…

Before her royal wedding, however, she was pictured in this bold outfit as she attended a roller disco in 2008! Until her appearance at the regatta in 2019, we didn't spot Kate wearing shorts once.

Photo: © Instagram
Former actress Meghan loved wearing shorts before her marriage to Prince Harry, and often shared pictures of herself wearing her favourite denim pairs on Instagram.

Photo: © Getty Images
She loved wearing glam co-ords for evening events, too! This gorgeous striped two-piece was perfect for her appearance on The Today Show back in July 2016.

Photo: © Getty Images
The ever-stylish Charlotte Casiraghi looked incredible in these leather Saint Laurent shorts and slouchy boots. This shot was taken at Paris Fashion Week spring/summer 2018.

Photo: © Rex
Countess Sophie chose a knee-skimming pair of denim shorts for her visit to the Association of Sail Training Organisations and Sailing in Hampshire in 2018.

Photo: © Rex
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark owns a very similar pair, too! She teamed hers with chic Chanel flats and added a classic jacket during her family holiday in Australia back in August 2008.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie added a pair of tights to her shorts for a chic daytime look in New York.

Princess Diana's athleisure looks have stood the test of time, unsurprisingly - cycling shorts never looked so good!

Photo: © Getty Images
We love this ultra-1990s shot of Sarah, Duchess of York as she heads out to the gym.

Queen Letizia of Spain shows off her crisp summer style in her white linen shorts while on holiday in Mallorca – and daughter Infanta Sofia even has a matching pair!

Photo: © Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria prefers her sporty styles, like Kate. Here she's pictured playing lawn bowls at Princes Park Bowling Club in Melbourne, Australia during her visit in 2005.

