Workwear ideas from the royals: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle

Heading back to the office? After months of working from home, it's finally time to ditch that lockdown loungewear! We're taking workwear inspiration from our favourite royals this autumn. Kate Middleton's a pro at putting together the perfect desk-to-daywear ensemble – think high-waisted trousers, billowing blouses, and fitted blazers. As for Meghan Markle, no one rocks a pencil skirt like the Duchess! We've combed through our royal style archives to find the best and brightest outfits perfect for the coming seasons...
Workwear inspiration: The Duchess of Cambridge
Back in January, Duchess Kate donned a vibrant teal coat for a visit to Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-School. Looking as lovely as ever, the mum-of-three completed her ensemble with a Sézane merino wool jumper, black skinny jeans, and Chelsea boots from Russell & Bromley.