Workwear ideas from the royals: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle

Heading back to the office? After months of working from home, it's finally time to ditch that lockdown loungewear! We're taking workwear inspiration from our favourite royals this autumn. Kate Middleton's a pro at putting together the perfect desk-to-daywear ensemble  – think high-waisted trousers, billowing blouses, and fitted blazers. As for Meghan Markle, no one rocks a pencil skirt like the Duchess! We've combed through our royal style archives to find the best and brightest outfits perfect for the coming seasons...

Workwear inspiration: The Duchess of Cambridge 

Back in January, Duchess Kate donned a vibrant teal coat for a visit to Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-School. Looking as lovely as ever, the mum-of-three completed her ensemble with a Sézane merino wool jumper, black skinny jeans, and Chelsea boots from Russell & Bromley.

Kate's pretty much an expert when it comes to color-blocking, and we're still obsessed with this outfit. Nailing her autumnal look, she tucked her burgundy jumper into forest green Jigsaw culottes, accessorising with her trusty Tod's pumps and a matching Chanel handbag.

Heading to Evelina London, Kate recycled her favourite Dolce & Gabbana co-ord, which consisted of a button-up jacket and a matching flared skirt. Her hair was teased in a half-up, half-down style and her makeup looked as flawless as ever! 

Ravishing in red, the Duchess certainly looked the part when she stepped out in an Armani pencil skirt complete with a ruched, round collar blazer. Keeping her accessories neutral, she sported a textured woven clutch by Etui Bags and her Rupert Sanderson Malory pumps.

Last year Kate attended Shout's Crisis Volunteer celebration event alongside Prince William. Effortlessly elegant, she donned a simple white top, a grey check blazer by Smythe and a pair of burgundy cropped trousers from Joseph, as well as black block heel shoes.

You can never go wrong with a pussy-bow blouse! Looking oh-so-glamorous, Kate visited the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre, tucking this silky Gucci number into navy high waisted trousers from Jigsaw. 

Workwear inspiration: The Duchess of Sussex

Love a power suit? We're taking major style cues from the Duchess of Sussex. Attending the WellChild awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in 2018, Meghan wore an Altuzarra suit and a blouse by Deitas. 

When it comes to wearing pencil skirts, Meghan certainly reigns supreme. Teaming her green blouse from & Other Stories with a matching BOSS leather skirt and a cream coat by Armani, she styled her brunette hair in a loose chignon and opted for natural makeup. 

Searching for a more casual look for the office? Take a leaf out of Meghan's book and pair your black jeans with statement stilettos and a peplum blouse. 

The Duchess showed off her sophisticated sense of style whilst touring Belfast alongside Prince Harry. Donning a blush-pink coat by Mackage for the occasion, she finished her outfit with a dark green flounce skirt by Greta Constantine, a white jumper by Victoria Beckham and rust-hued high heels by Jimmy Choo.

Workwear inspiration: Queen Letizia of Spain

Pretty in pink, Queen Letizia attended the opening of a new exhibition at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Stepping out in a gorgeous millennial pink Boss blazer complete with tortoiseshell buttons and matching tailored trousers, she accessorised with dusty pink stilettos. 

Back in 2019, the mum-of-two recycled her favourite turquoise dress from Hugo Boss. Meeting with members of the Board of Trustees of the Princess of Asturias Foundation, she finished her ensemble with ivory heeled pumps and a clutch bag. 

Workwear inspiration: The Countess of Wessex 

Understated yet extremely chic, the Countess of Wessex donned a black streamlined blazer and a white pencil skirt to visit Gatten and Lake Primary School in 2014. 

Workwear inspiration: Princess Beatrice 

Obsessed with polka dots? Princess Beatrice nailed autumnal dressing when she sported this black-and-red silk dress, which she teamed with a black tailored coat and patent heeled boots. 

Workwear inspiration:  Lady Kitty Spencer

Back in February, Lady Kitty Spencer was spotted wearing a Tod's leather midi skirt in black and white, complete with a drawstring blouse and cherry red heels. 

