9 Photos | Fashion

9 times Meghan Markle's white coat collection gave us wardrobe envy

The Duchess of Sussex certainly loves white coats!

Aisha Nozari
meghan-photo-one-
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex has earned herself a reputation as a style icon over the last decade, and the royal is incapable of putting a foot wrong when it comes to her wardrobe choices.

In light of Meghan Markle's unrivalled fashion credentials, we're celebrating one of her go-to staples – the white coat.

The mother-of-one has been seen sporting many coats in the timeless shade over the years, and with the weather getting colder, now's the perfect time for a little inspiration…

It was no surprise that Meghan Markle chose to wear a white coat in the official photo call at Kensington Palace to announce her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.

The stunning white trench coat she chose to wear at the beginning of the month for her engagement photocall was by the Canadian clothes brand The Line.

The belted coat was long and cosy enough for Meghan to wrap herself up from the wind and framed her elegant figure.

Unsurprisingly, as people all over the world attempted to copy her style, the retailer’s website crashed. However, for those of you still keen to get your hands on it, the good news is that the wrap coat is reported to be restocked in March with a new name, ‘the Meghan coat’.

meghan-no-two-rex-
Photo: © Rex
Also in 2017, Meghan opted for a casual look when she attended a polo match in May that year.

The Duchess cheered on her then-boyfriend Prince Harry from the royal box at Ascot’s Coworth Park, where Harry was competing in the Audi Polo Challenge. It marked their first outing together as a couple.

Her Aritzia Babaton Keith jacket looked fantastic against her long black hair. The tailored blazer without a collar was a perfect choice of outerwear.

meghan-three-
Photo: © Getty Images
In this picture showing her with her mother, Doria, Meghan wore a long white coat to the 2017 Invictus Games.

She wore a cream trench coat, by Badgley Mischka, over a simple black T-shirt and jeans, creating effortless off-duty style.

meghan-four-2014-miu-miu-
Photo: © Getty Images
This white Miu Miu fur coat is soft and luxurious and gave Meghan top style status when she was photographed wearing it at the New York MADE fashion week in 2015.

meghan-four-world-mastercard-
Photo: © Getty Images
For another fashion week - this time the World Mastercard in Toronto in 2015 - Meghan opted for a white leather jacket by Mackage that completed her chic look. Worn off the shoulder it gave enough coverage to keep Meghan warm but stylishly sultry too.

meghan-natural-history-museuem-
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex wore a beautiful white Amanda Wakeley trench - called the 'Sculpted Tailoring Crombie Coat' - when she attended a gala performance of The Wider Earth at the Natural History Museum in February last year.

meghan-celebrates-prince-charles-
Photo: © Getty Images
The following month, Meghan wore the same striking coat when she attended a reception to mark the 50th Anniversary of the investiture of The Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

meghan-commonwealth-2018-
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan first debuted the coat in 2018, when she attended her first Commonwealth Day service alongside Prince Harry.

meghan-common-wealth-
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex also wore a white Victoria Beckham coat when she attended the 2019 Commonwealth Day service.

