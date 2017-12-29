9 times Meghan Markle's white coat collection gave us wardrobe envy

The Duchess of Sussex has earned herself a reputation as a style icon over the last decade, and the royal is incapable of putting a foot wrong when it comes to her wardrobe choices.
In light of Meghan Markle's unrivalled fashion credentials, we're celebrating one of her go-to staples – the white coat.
The mother-of-one has been seen sporting many coats in the timeless shade over the years, and with the weather getting colder, now's the perfect time for a little inspiration…
It was no surprise that Meghan Markle chose to wear a white coat in the official photo call at Kensington Palace to announce her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.
The stunning white trench coat she chose to wear at the beginning of the month for her engagement photocall was by the Canadian clothes brand The Line.
The belted coat was long and cosy enough for Meghan to wrap herself up from the wind and framed her elegant figure.
Unsurprisingly, as people all over the world attempted to copy her style, the retailer’s website crashed. However, for those of you still keen to get your hands on it, the good news is that the wrap coat is reported to be restocked in March with a new name, ‘the Meghan coat’.