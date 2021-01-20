12 times royal men looked dapper in uniform

Everyone can appreciate a man in uniform, and we are spoilt for choice when it comes to pictures of the royal family. Whether they're wearing the full formal dress - that has you reminiscing of Prince Charming moments from your favourite Disney films - or donning a bit of camouflage from their army days, the likes of Prince Harry, Prince William and many more have stepped out in their fair share of uniforms over the years. It's been hard to narrow it down to just a few photos, but we've combed through the royal archives to find the very best. You're welcome...
Prince Harry, London 2020
Colour-coordinating with his wife, Prince Harry looked dapper in his red Captain-General of the Royal Marines uniform at the Mountbatten Festival of Music in March 2020. Meanwhile, Meghan looked stunning in a flowing red gown by Safiyaa and matching heels by Aquazurra. This was likely Harry’s last event as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, and possibly his swansong in military dress. At least we will always have the pictures to look back on!