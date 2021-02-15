﻿
Fashion

13 times Duchess Camilla wowed us in stunning royal gowns - from glittering sequins to elegant lace

The Duchess of Cornwall is always fabulous in formalwear

Fiona Ward
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall attends a number of formal engagements each year - pandemic permitting - so of course she has a wardrobe packed full of glamorous gowns to choose from.

From sequins to lace, bold prints to elegant neutrals, Camilla always looks beautiful in her formalwear... and we love how she adds her own personal style to each outfit. Sometimes we even get to see her in a sparkling royal tiara – bonus!

With that in mind, we're looking back at all of Camilla's most gorgeous gowns, from important state banquets to glitzy red carpet events.

Above, she's pictured looking ultra chic wearing a monochrome floor-length dress and her sparkling Greville tiara – worn to a dinner hosted by Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands ahead of her abdication in 2013. Scroll down to see more elegant snaps of our Duchess dressed up to the nines…

Photo: © Getty Images
Throwing it back to 2007, Camilla looked beautiful in this luxe red velvet gown for a gala concert to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Philadelphia Academy of Music. And just look at that incredible ruby and diamond necklace!

Photo: © Getty Images
Looking absolutely radiant in turquoise, we just love this beautiful aquamarine frock on the Duchess of Cornwall. The royal couple are pictured arriving at a formal dinner in Sri Lanka in November 2013, during their visit to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

Photo: © Getty Images
Remember this incredible ruffled gown? Camilla looked beautiful at the wedding of Lady Charlotte Wellesley and Alejandro Santo Domingo in Spain back in 2016.

Photo: © Getty Images
During President Trump's visit in 2019, the royal wowed in this shimmering white Fiona Clare gown.

Photo: © Getty Images
We loved the beautiful blue dress that Camilla chose for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal wedding reception in 2011.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lady in red! This beautiful lace ballgown was quite the statement for the 2016 Royal Variety Performance – we'd love to see Camilla wear this again.

Photo: © Getty Images
We love this shot of the Duchess back in 2002, looking elegant in her cream off-shoulder gown and turquoise accessories.

Photo: © Getty Images
Camilla surprised us all with this quirky gown for a state banquet in Germany during her visit with Prince Charles in May 2019 – look at that star print detail! True to form, she accessorised with a matching blue clutch bag and plenty of diamond jewellery.

Photo: © Getty Images
This beaded white gown was a total showstopper – worn for the State Opening of Parliament in May 2015.

Photo: © Getty Images
The sheer lace sleeves on this beautiful dress makes it another of our favourites! Here Charles and Camilla pose for cameras before attending a 2005 Buckingham Palace banquet in honour of Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Photo: © Getty Images
For her first appearance after announcing her engagement to Prince Charles, Camilla wore this pretty red gown with long sleeves - accessorised with simple pearl jewellery and her new sparkling engagement ring, of course.  

Photo: © Getty Images
We can't leave out the Duchess' beautiful wedding gown. Opting out of wearing traditional white, Camilla wore a grey silk gown by Anna Valentine which she has since re-worn. And we will always love that statement fascinator! Beautiful.

