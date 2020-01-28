A look back at Kate Middleton's most incredible recycled fashion looks

Royal ladies always appear to have an endless supply of gorgeous gowns, skirts and coats suitable for any occasion, but don't be fooled into thinking they're all brand new. The Duchess of Cambridge has recycled several outfits over the years, and considering the number of royal engagements she attends, can you blame her?
By simply switching up her hairstyle or adding new statement accessories, Prince William's wife makes some of her favourite outfits look brand new. So sit back and prepare to take style notes as we reminisce about some of the Duchess' most memorable recycled outfits...
For a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2017, the Duchess reached way back in her closet for this Christopher Kane coatdress and 'Sweet Delight' hat by Lock & Co. She similarly styled it with a hat and nude shoes back in 2014, while she opted for more of an evening look for her first outing in the silk-satin dress in 2012, styling it with sparkling dangle hoop earrings for a Palace reception for the Olympics opening ceremony.