12 best photos of Prince Louis' cutest outfits as he celebrates his third birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son is quite the young style icon!

Fiona Ward
Photo: © PA
Prince Louis celebrated his third birthday on 23 April, looking adorable as ever for his first day of nursery in the new photographs shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The young royal is the spitting image of his big brother Prince George!

MORE: Everything you need to know about Prince Louis

It's clear that mum Kate loves dressing her children in adorable outfits and little Louis is no different – donning a smart striped shirt with co-ordinated blue shorts for his most recent public outing.

Duchess Kate is conscious of sustainable fashion, often repeating outfits and wearing clothes from ethical companies. Her eco dress sense is clearly rubbing off on young Louis, who often wears second-hand clothes from other members of the royal family, and shares clothes with his older brother George as he grows out of them.

RELATED: 9 times the royals made sustainable fashion choices

From embroidered jumpers to dungarees and co-ordinating shirts and shorts, little Louis is something of a fashion influencer just like his mum! Royal fans often rush to purchase the same children's clothing as Kate, so we've hunted down as many of the Duchess' favourite kidswear pieces as we can…

Little Louis' third birthday photo gives an adorable nod to his father Prince William's style. Sporting his dad's signature shirt and navy jumper look for his big day at nursery, the young prince looked ready to start his first years of education.

READ: Kate Middleton takes Prince George and Princess Charlotte shopping in London: details

The stylish prince also donned a pair of neon green and navy Adidas trainers. The perfect shoes for young and energetic tots, the Duramo SL shoes feature soft cushioning with supportive overlays. 

Duramo SL Shoes, £30, adidas

The stylish prince also donned a pair of neon green and navy Adidas trainers. The perfect trainers for young and energetic tots, the Duramo SL shoes feature soft cushioning with supportive overlays.

Photo: © PA
Kate dressed her youngest in a pale blue jumper and shorts for the family's Christmas card in 2018. His sweet outfit is again from Amaia Kids - he's wearing the  'Mayfair' romper and 'Griotte' shorts. 

Photo: © Instagram
Louis looked ultra cute as he joined his siblings for their first #ClapForOurCarers amid the coronavirus outbreak - many even commented that he was dressed just like his dad Prince William! 

Photo: © PA
In his first birthday portraits, Prince Louis melted royal-watchers' hearts in this adorable buttoned jumper - which was in fact revealed to be a purchase from before even Prince George was born! 

Childrenswear brand Elfie London confirmed on Instagram: "We were so pleased to spot Prince Louis in our Frog Jumper for his first birthday. This jumper was from one of our first collections over 7 years ago!! And as we always intend our designs to be cherished and handed down, we were thrilled that this has been the case here. Happy Birthday Prince Louis!!"

Photo: © PA
The then one-year-old was also snapped in a sweet dog jumper to mark his first birthday. The 'Little Puppy' jumper came from one of Kate's favourite children's brands, Trotters - unsurprisingly selling out very quickly!

Photo: © Getty Images
The young Prince totally stole the show when he made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2019. And sweetly, his white and blue outfit was the very same one worn by his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry during their own younger years.

Harry wore the same outfit to his second Trooping the Colour appearance in 1986 and looked equally as adorable as his nephew - but it was William who first wore the blue shorts and white shirt for a trip to Balmoral in 1984 with his dad, Prince Charles, and late mother, Princess Diana.

Photo: © PA
The baby Prince looked cute as a button in Prince Charles' 70th birthday portraits, which were released in November 2018. Louis was wearing the Carolina Boy Ceremony set -  from Spanish clothing company La Coqueta.

Grey Truro Set, £69, La Coqueta

Louis' exact outfit has since sold out, but the brand now sells a similar version.

The classic white shirt and grey short combination comes as a 100% cotton two-piece set featuring an adorable Peter Pan collar, and matching grey piping. It's currently available for £69 - we'd call that a royal bargain!

In May 2019, the Cambridges shared some candid snaps of their children playing in Kate's garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Prince Louis was pictured taking his first public steps in these red striped dungarees - which brother Prince George also wore to take his first steps in front of the cameras! They are from children's retailer Neck & Neck, though are sadly no longer in stock.

Striped Short Dungarees, £39, Petit Bateau

We've found a similar pair from another of Kate's favourite brands, Petit Bateau, for just under £40.

Photo: © Getty Images
Little Louis was spotted wearing an adorable festive jumper as he arrived at the Queen's annual Buckingham Palace Christmas luncheon in 2019! The knit was from another of Kate's favourite shops, Amaia Kids, costing £50.

Photo: © Getty Images
Stealing mum's Ray-Ban sunglasses during a summer outing at the polo in July 2019!

The Cambridge family made a surprise onscreen appearance in April 2020 during the BBC's Big Night In, stepping out of their home at Anmer Hall to join 'Clap for our Carers' once again.

Louis wore another adorable outfit from Sainsbury's! At the time ultra-cute jumper has a car embroidered on the shoulder, costing just £9.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

