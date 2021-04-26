14 wedding guest hats that turned heads on Prince William and Kate Middleton's big day

Princess Eugenie's headwear was also designed by milliner Philip Treacy, who created many of the hats that adorned the guests on William and Kate's big day.
The royal revealed that the sisters had been hurt by the backlash towards their fashion choices in an interview with British Vogue.
"There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset. We were just about to step out and she had a bit of a wobble and cried. I was looking after her," she explained. "And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me."