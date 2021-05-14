Zara Tindall's showstopping royal fashion moments – from bold mini dresses to statement hats

We are obsessed with Zara Tindall's gorgeous royal wardrobe! The equestrian star loves wearing laidback casual styles, but when she dresses up, she dresses up. Ahead of her 40th birthday on Saturday, we thought we would take a look back at some of her iconic outfits.
From full-length gowns to daring mini dresses, clashing colour combinations and statement hats, the daughter of Princess Anne always wows us with her choices. And in 2019, Zara even told The Telegraph that her mum had taught her everything she knows about dressing for important occasions.
"Through the years, whenever going to an occasion, the main lesson that my mother taught us was just to make sure that you look presentable, clean and tidy. That was always handed down to us," she said.
While she insisted fashion isn't her priority - preferring to dress casually while at home with her children - she did reveal that she has an extravagant walk-in wardrobe! "Everyone wants a walk in wardrobe, don't they? It was always a big thing getting older and realising that dream of having a walk in wardrobe," she said.
No doubt she has plenty of stunning dresses in there from over the years, as well as her prize equestrian pieces. Scroll down to see her memorable fashion moments…