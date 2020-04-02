﻿
22 Photos | Fashion

Royals rocking jeans: see Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more in dressed-down mode

Our favourite royal women love their comfy jeans



1/22


Ainhoa Barcelona
Photo: © Getty Images
1/22

Jeans are a staple in every woman's wardrobe, and royal ladies have proved they are no different. While nothing turns heads like a bespoke designer gown, Europe's royal women know the key to looking good when they're off-duty is a pair of fabulous jeans.

The Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Countess of Wessex have all been known to rock a pair of fashion-forward jeans. From high-waisted to cropped to slouchy, we round up the best royal trouser moments, starting with…

The Duchess of Cambridge

Earlier this week, Kate went super casual and almost looked like she was off-duty as she sported a pair of light-toned jeans from & Other Stories. The royal was actually carrying out an engagement at the Natural History Museum to see their new, Urban Nature Project, and was joined by local schoolchildren.

We can totally imagine this is Kate's vibe when she's on the school run and on mum duty!

2/22

Photo: © Getty Images
3/22

The Duchess of Sussex

Former actress Meghan officially went public with Prince Harry in September 2017, just two months before the couple announced their engagement. Meghan looked ultra-cool in a pair of ripped jeans, which she paired with an aptly named 'The Boyfriend' shirt. She was taking a break from filming Suits at the time, and accompanied Harry to the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Photo: © Getty Images
4/22

Of course, Meghan has been spotted in numerous pairs of jeans since then - her black skinny pair is another of her favourites! She wore this casual outfit for a visit to Waves for Change during her tour of South Africa in September 2019. They are the 'Looker Skinny Jeans' from Mother Denim, worth £207.

Photo: © Getty Images
5/22

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate nailed an elegant-yet-laidback look for her engagement at the London Early Years Foundation in January 2020. Like Meghan, she often favours a skinny fit with her denim. 

Photo: © Getty Images
6/22

Here, the Duchess is pictured during a SportsAid engagement in London just three months after giving birth to Prince George - and her form-fitting jeans didn't stop her getting involved!

Photo: © Getty Images
7/22

The Countess of Wessex

Not only were we impressed with Sophie's incredible efforts in the ultra-physical Countess of Wessex Cup in October 2019, but we adored her khaki skinny jeans, too. We'd love to see her wearing these again! 

Photo: © Getty Images
8/22

Princess Diana

Princess Diana gave us all a lesson in how to pull off a pair of high-waisted baggy jeans – she was the ultimate style icon after all.

Photo: © Getty Images
9/22

Princess Diana

She also rocked double denim like a pro! We're loving the Princess' après ski look here in Lech, Austria.

Photo: © Getty Images
10/22

Charlotte Casiraghi

Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter Charlotte – an ambassador of Gucci – attended the brand's party in 2017 wearing a pair of their embroidered tiger jeans.

Photo: © Getty Images
11/22

The Duchess of Cambridge

Even when she's off duty, Kate looks ultra stylish. She loves teaming a pair of skinny jeans with a casual Breton top – the perfect outfit for running after little ones!

Photo: © Rex
12/22

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania always gives us a masterclass in dressing well when she's out and about. She totally nails the bootcut jeans and shirt combo here.

Photo: © Getty Images
13/22

Princess Caroline of Monaco

The Monaco royal family are known for their love of Chanel. Here, Grace Kelly's daughter Princess Caroline rocks a pair of diamond-patterned dark jeans.

Photo: © Getty Images
14/22

Sarah Ferguson

We love this throwback photo of Sarah, Duchess of York on a day out with Princess Beatrice. Rocking the mum jeans very nicely, Sarah!

Photo: © Getty Images
15/22

The Duchess of Cambridge

Black jeans are a staple in every woman's wardrobe, and Kate is no different. Here, she nails the monochrome look with a black turtleneck and grey blazer.

Photo: © Rex
16/22

Princess Eugenie

Her cousin-in-law Eugenie proves she's also a fan of black skinny jeans.

Photo: © Getty Images
17/22

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece

Princess Maria-Olympia is one of the most fashionable royals around. She pairs her cropped, ripped jeans with ankle boots and a simple strappy top – a strong summer look.

Photo: © Getty Images
18/22

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

Not many are brave enough to wear a pair of white jeans, but Princess Madeleine of Sweden sure is!

Photo: © Getty Images
19/22

Zara Tindall

The Queen's granddaughter has also been known to pull on a pair of lighter jeans.

Photo: © Getty Images
20/22

Lady Louise Windsor

The Countess of Wessex's teenage daughter Louise goes for colour in a pair of mulberry trousers.

Photo: © Getty Images
21/22

Princess Marie of Denmark

Just like Kate, Marie can rely on a pair of skinny jeans.

Photo: © Getty Images
22/22

Queen Letizia of Spain

She's usually dressed to the nines, but even when she's going for a more casual look, Letizia looks super chic.

