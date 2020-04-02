Royals rocking jeans: see Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more in dressed-down mode

Jeans are a staple in every woman's wardrobe, and royal ladies have proved they are no different. While nothing turns heads like a bespoke designer gown, Europe's royal women know the key to looking good when they're off-duty is a pair of fabulous jeans.
The Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Countess of Wessex have all been known to rock a pair of fashion-forward jeans. From high-waisted to cropped to slouchy, we round up the best royal trouser moments, starting with…
The Duchess of Cambridge
Earlier this week, Kate went super casual and almost looked like she was off-duty as she sported a pair of light-toned jeans from & Other Stories. The royal was actually carrying out an engagement at the Natural History Museum to see their new, Urban Nature Project, and was joined by local schoolchildren.
We can totally imagine this is Kate's vibe when she's on the school run and on mum duty!
