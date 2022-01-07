﻿
10 of Kate Middleton's cosiest winter outfits: From knitwear to dresses

Take winter style inspiration from Duchess Kate

Revered as one of the most stylish royals in Europe, the Duchess of Cambridge knows a thing or two about putting together the perfect desk-to-daywear ensemble – and her winter wardrobe is a thing of dreams.

From colourful coats to statement knitwear and gorgeous dresses, the mum-of-three is a creative genius when it comes to layering, so we've rounded up Kate's cosiest outfits for winter. Get inspired and wrap up warm this season in everything from tartan scarves to knee-high boots and tailored trench coats. 

The Duchess of Cambridge is a huge fan of Alexander McQueen and back in 2019, she recycled this blue and green tartan dress coat to officially open Dundee's V&A Museum in Scotland. Teaming her checked one-piece with thick black tights, a pair of black suede court shoes and a green micro bag, the royal looked absolutely stunning.

Duchess Kate looked red hot in this modern yet classic ensemble at the "Taking Action on Addiction" campaign in October 2021. We loved the sleek roll neck and pleated skirt combo.

Gorgeous in green, Kate was pictured disembarking from the plane at Dublin International Airport wearing a stunning green Alessandra Rich dress that featured a high neckline, peplum waist and a delicate black swirl pattern. Kicking off the royal tour of Ireland in style, she added an emerald Catherine Walker coat, matching heels and a bright green suede clutch from one of her go-to brands, L.K.Bennett.

Delivering a masterclass in off-duty dressing, Kate layered up for a visit to the Scouts' headquarters at Gilwell Park in Essex. Recycling her maroon Mockneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn by J Crew, she completed her ensemble with black Zara jeggings and a Barbour wax jacket.

Continuing her royal tour of Scotland, Duchess Kate put a stylish twist on tartan as she attended a drive-in screening of Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse with her husband. 

Looking oh-so-chic, the 39-year-old's Holland Cooper coat featured blue, green and purple colouring, with gold buttons and a large belt cinching her in at the waist. Accessorising with pair of droplet earrings on loan from the Queen, Kate's looped sapphire set was originally given to Her Majesty when she toured the Gulf States in 1979.

Bringing a pop of colour to those grey winter days, in 2017 the Duchess donned a vibrant red blazer to visit RAF Wittering. Looking as lovely as ever in her military-style jacket by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, the mum-of-three created an elegant ensemble by adding a black turtleneck, skinny jeans and knee-high boots into the mix.

Kate stepped out in this gorgeous grey and black coat dress by Catherine Walker to attend the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in London. 

In December 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Cardiff Castle as part of their working visit across the UK, and we couldn't keep our eyes off of Kate's outfit. Giving off major festive feels, the royal recycled her pleated tartan Emilia Wickstead skirt, which she first wore in 2019 to host a Christmas party at Kensington Palace with Prince William. To finish off her look, she added a black roll-neck jumper, heeled Ralph Lauren boots and her Alexander McQueen bold red coat – so chic!

Keeping things casual, Kate opted for a cricket style jumper, black skinny jeans and navy trainers to take part in a soccer drill session at Windsor Park Stadium in Belfast. 

Showing off her athletic skills, the mum-of-three attended a SportsAid event wearing a navy blazer, green ribbed top, culottes from Zara and lace-up trainers from Marks & Spencer. She accessorised with her Monica Vinader earrings and her "GCL" engraved necklace from Daniela Draper. 

