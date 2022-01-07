Rebellious royals with surprise piercings! Zara Tindall, Meghan Markle, Queen Letizia & more

There are strict rules and protocols when it comes to royal fashion, beauty and body language – but what about body modification? We've already discussed royal family members with tattoos, and when it comes to piercings, there are a select few ladies who have broken the mould by going a little further than just one stud in each earlobe. While we're unlikely to see the Duchess of Cambridge break with convention, there is one member of the British royal family who has been spotted with a tongue piercing – can you guess who?
Officially, there is no rule on piercings amongst British royalty, although senior members of the royal family are expected to keep their look conservative.
Queen Letizia of Spain is one monarch who disagrees, however. She surprised royal fans when she stepped out for her first engagement of the year this week, appearing to debut a new second ear piercing. The 49-year-old royal sported a subtle silver stud in her left ear when she attended the traditional Pascua Militar celebration alongside husband King Felipe VI. Letizia showed off her new piercing by sweeping her brunette hair up into a bun and wore an elegant pair of silver hoops.
Keep scrolling to see which other royals have unexpected piercings…