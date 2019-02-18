14 royals who have strutted their stuff on the runway

It's the most fabulous time of the year, ladies and gents! It's Fashion Month, and with London Fashion Week about to enter full swing, we thought we'd scour the archives to find all the royals who've graced the catwalk over the years. From Sarah, Duchess of York sashaying down the runway in New York, to Lady Kitty Spencer's best Dolce & Gabbana moments, and not to forget Prince Nikolai of Denmark becoming a Dior darling, which is your favourite blue-blooded runway look?
Duchess of York
In 2015, Sarah Ferguson walked in the Fashion For Relief show in London looking stunning in a black floor length gown. Joined by the likes of Naomi Campbell and Katie Price (remember when she looked great in that tux?), the royal was joining in on the fashion fun to help raise money for Ebola victims.