15 times royals stunned in bright yellow: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more

Spring has sprung with these fabulous yellow outfits…

15 times royals stunned in bright yellow: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more
15 times royals stunned in bright yellow: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more

15 times royals stunned in bright yellow: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more
It may not be the most common colour for our favourite royals to sport, but yellow really does command maximum wow-factor. Our beloved royal ladies love nothing more than wearing bold, colourful outfits, with the occasional yellow look completely captivating audiences.

Whether it's the Duchess of Sussex in her fan-favourite pencil dress, the Duchess of Cambridge in elegant Roksanda or the Queen in her spring best, we love to see our royal style icons wearing this happy hue. Keep scrolling to see which sunshine yellow outfits top our list of radiant looks…

15 times royals stunned in bright yellow: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more
The Duchess of Sussex

Who could forget Meghan's beautiful Brandon Maxwell pencil dress that she wore back in July 2018? This stunning outfit is still a fan favourite, and we're patiently waiting for her to bring it out of her wardrobe once again.

15 times royals stunned in bright yellow: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more
The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate loves to wear yellow at Wimbledon! This floaty-sleeve Dolce and Gabbana midi was a total showstopper at the 2018 Men's Singles Final. 

15 times royals stunned in bright yellow: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more
The Duchess chose this custom-made lace Jenny Packham dress during her visit to Germany in 2017, teamed with Monsoon raffia wedges and a simple nude clutch bag. 

15 times royals stunned in bright yellow: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more
Here's a flashback to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's trip to the Far East in 2012! Kate wore this gorgeous Jaeger shirt dress, which we think Duchess Meghan would love, too…

15 times royals stunned in bright yellow: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more
During the recent royal tour of the Caribbean, The Duchess of Cambridge was careful to pay tribute to the Jamaican flag by wearing yellow and green for her arrival to and departure from the island. She touched down in a brilliant yellow gown designed by Roksanda.

Featuring short sleeves and subtle wrap detailing, the dress accentuated Kate's natural beauty. She slipped on some white heels and clasped a Salvatore Ferragamo white clutch to complete her mesmerising island aesthetic.

15 times royals stunned in bright yellow: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more
The Queen

Her Majesty was radiant in yellow for day one of Royal Ascot in June 2018.

15 times royals stunned in bright yellow: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more
Princess Beatrice

The young Princess made quite a statement in this canary mini dress for The Elephant Parade auction in June 2010!

15 times royals stunned in bright yellow: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more
Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie looked lovely in her bold outfit as the York family watched Prince Andrew undertake his duty as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards at the Horseguard's Parade in 2019. 

15 times royals stunned in bright yellow: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more
Zara Tindall

Zara matched her sunglasses to her dress at 2015's Royal Ascot. 

15 times royals stunned in bright yellow: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more
Back in 2013, she also wore a sunshine yellow outfit for the Goodwood races, proudly stepping out to show off her baby bump for the first time! The equestrian was expecting daughter Mia, who is now six. 

15 times royals stunned in bright yellow: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Wow - check out this stunning yellow gown on Maxima! She chose it for an official dinner welcoming the King and Queen of Jordan during their visit in March 2018. The beautiful design is from Dutch designer Claes Iverson.

15 times royals stunned in bright yellow: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attended the state banquet in the Grand Ducal Palace back in 2018, looking glorious in marigold yellow. The royal wore a sumptuous satin one-shoulder gown with pleat detail and a sequin sash, adding hint of sparkle to her heavenly look.

Her husband King Willem-Alexander also sported a gold sash which he wore across a blue shirt, creating a striking tonal contrast.

15 times royals stunned in bright yellow: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more
Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania always does royal style her own way - and we love her statement marigold top, worn with wide-leg black trousers and minimal accessories. 

15 times royals stunned in bright yellow: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more
Back in 2019, Lady Kitty Spencer attended the Roland Mouret show at London Fashion Week looking stand-out in a vibrant yellow midi dress. Boasting delicate petal-fold sleeves, a square neckline with V-shaped slit and a figure-hugging fit, the dress accentuated Lady Kitty's natural glow to another level.

The blonde beauty accessorised with a white handbag and slipped on some white and gold heeled mules for the glamorous occasion.

