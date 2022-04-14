15 times royals stunned in bright yellow: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more

It may not be the most common colour for our favourite royals to sport, but yellow really does command maximum wow-factor. Our beloved royal ladies love nothing more than wearing bold, colourful outfits, with the occasional yellow look completely captivating audiences.
Whether it's the Duchess of Sussex in her fan-favourite pencil dress, the Duchess of Cambridge in elegant Roksanda or the Queen in her spring best, we love to see our royal style icons wearing this happy hue. Keep scrolling to see which sunshine yellow outfits top our list of radiant looks…
