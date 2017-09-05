Julien Macdonald’s exclusive Transatlantic fashion show: see pictures Julien Macdonald showcased some of his favourite designs on board the Queen Mary 2, brought to you by Cunard.

Julien Macdonald brought all of his most iconic fashion designs together for two sensational fashion shows on board Cunard's Queen Mary 2 this week - even requesting some of his favourite A-list celebrities sent his dresses back to complete his stunning collection! The British designer has created iconic pieces for the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian over the years, and speaking about the fashion show, a member of the backstage team revealed to HELLO! Online that he'd taken special measures to ensure his favourite items could be together for this special event.

"For this voyage, Julien had to ask some of his celebrity clients to send back his designs - he has never done that before - so he was calling around the world, trying to get back his dresses," they revealed. "It's taken about six months to get this show sorted, from sourcing the outfits to sourcing the models. He went through various castings for the models, they had to be perfect."

The show was such a spectacle, it's no wonder that guests on board Queen Mary 2 were thrilled with Julien's showcase. Over the course of Cunard’s Transatlantic Fashion Week , the celebrated fashion designer has put on two runway shows and presented a Q&A session offering insight into his lifestyle, inspiration and future fashion forecasts.

Taking the crowds by storm, models took to the Queens Room catwalk to show off Julien’s signature style - which consisted of lots of heavy beading and daring cut-outs. One model rocked a heavily embellished blazer which featured dramatic shoulder pads, black jewels and beaded fringing, while another looked perfectly poised in a striking golden, slinky number which was completed with a plunging neckline and sheer detail. The Strictly Come Dancing star, who has also dressed the likes of Nicole Scherzinger, Beyonce and Gigi Hadid, served up an array of dazzling red-carpet-worthy gowns as well as using the opportunity to showcase some of his exclusive menswear range.

Models walked the runway in a variety of glitzy ensembles, decorated with tassels, sequins, intricate stitching and encrusted jewels - all with a price tag worth £8k-£45k. The exclusive runway also featured an array of chic mini-dresses, all red, gold and black, sprinkled with metallic palettes. Chiffon laced gowns, with either backless detail or low-cut necklines also took centre stage. But the biggest cheers came when the male models pounded the catwalk, wearing silky shorts and diamante embellished boxers.

One of the most notable outfits was the emerald green gown, which was previously worn by Taylor Swift at the Elle Style Awards in 2015. The green satin and black lace dress was hard to miss as the show-stopping creation boasted the same sexy thigh-split detail, topped off with a daring zip, while the top-section was designed with balconette bra detail. Kate Hudson’s dress from Julien’s Autumn/Winter 2015 collection was also a highlight. The Hollywood star turned heads in the racy ensemble at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Foundation gala in 2015.

Ahead of the fashion voyage, Julien shared his delight at spending time with his family on the ship. He told HELLO!:

"It will be nice to take my family and spend some time together in luxury. It will be great to spend time on the ship – sunbathing and having a really luxurious holiday and being in one place in one time."

The trip to New York will no doubt take Julien on a trip down memory lane. "The first time I went to fashion week in New York I was a young fashion designer and was invited by Anna Wintour, who asked me to show the American’s what I can do," he added.