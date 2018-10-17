6 party wear outfits to suit everyone In partnership with HOBBs

With your inbox pinging all day long with invites, it can only mean one thing – the festive party season is almost upon us. And if you want to stand out from the crowd come cocktail hour, it's never too early to start thinking about your scene-stealing style. Why not make this the year you switch things up; if you're a fully-fledged member of the LBD club, try something different with a jumpsuit or if a maxi is your mode, go for a mini. So RSVP yes to those parties, dinners and soirees and sail through the season with our party wear picks to suit every occasion.

The new LBD

Paloma Maxi Dress, £249; Emerson Maxi Dress, £199

The little black dress has had an update and taken the hemline to the max with a long black dress; a sequinned top or neckline accented with jewels reimagines the wardrobe staple for a fresh, festive look that's anything but boring.

Go for a gilded gown

Charlize Maxi Dress, £169

You can't go wrong with gold; flattering for all skin types, its equal parts sexy and seriously sassy. The longer sleeves and subtle shimmer takes your style up a notch while the v-neck neckline is universally flattering.

Do a draped dress

Mia Maxi, £149

Go full-on glam in a Grecian-inspired dress, a slinky option that's as apt for the dancefloor as it is a sit-down dinner with the girls. It drapes in all the right places and leaves plenty of room for amping up those accessories. Plus, who doesn't love a dress that leaves room for pudding?

Join the jumpsuit brigade

Finley Jumpsuit, £199

Not a dress kind of woman? Trade it in for a jumpsuit. Since a jumpsuit is statement enough, keep accessories and make-up to a minimum and let your outfit shine through. If it's your first time jumping into the trend, go for one in a darker colour like this all-in-one. The cowl-neck adds a feminine touch and navy is the cool girl's way to do black tie.

Make it a mini

Savannah Dress, £159; Cadence Dress, £199

A mini dress with capped or half-sleeves is a dreamy combo for an evening affair, offering a structured and sophisticated option for dancing the night away in. Since it's the festive season, a little lace goes a long way and velvet accents add a luxe finish, especially when in a deliciously decadent dark merlot shade.

The chic combo

Bella Top, £99; Harlow Trouser, £179

For those days when a dress won't do and you want to go a little off-piste for a party, stick to the tried and tested formula of trousers and a top. Skip the suits and tailoring and go full-on femme fatale in a wide-leg trouser, which creates an illusion of length so you'll appear taller. Team with a meta-metallic top tucked in to define your waist.

To see all of the Hobbs occasion wear collection, visit the website

Join HFM’s editor Jill Wanless at the Covent Garden flagship store for a style talk and exclusive shopping event. Enjoy 20% off all full-priced purchases, bubbly and canapes, plus a goody bag worth £50. The event will take place on Wednesday November 7 from 6pm-8pm Tickets are £5, redeemable against purchases on the night, will all proceeds from the ticket sales going to the charity Smart Works. To buy your ticket visit hobbs.co.uk/HFM18.