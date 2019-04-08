7 things every little prince and princess needs in their wardrobe In partnership with Boden

When it comes to dressing your very own baby royalty, there's some quintessentially classic styles and nostalgic details that will serve them as the building blocks to their wardrobe. Here's the seven key pieces of clothing every budding prince or princess needs...

Smock detailing

Give a nod to noble tradition with intricate, colourful smocking on sweet summer dresses and rompers. Up the adorability factor with floral embroidery.

Nostalgic Smocked Dress, from £32, Boden

Cashmere pieces

What fabric is fit for your royal baby in the making? Only the best of course. Cosset them with 100% cashmere that keeps them warm in cold weather and cool in summer and makes cuddling irresistible.

Traditional dressing

Keep things classic with the sweetest button-up rompers over a co-ordinating top. Appliqué animals born to be cooed over are the perfect place to start.

Tickling Romper and Body Set, £30, Boden

Classic characters

Let every outfit tell a special tale. Add lovable ducks, bunnies and chicks to baby’s entourage, or roll out the red London buses and pillar boxes.

Peter Pan collars

Any little one who’s anyone is wearing a Peter Pan collar – a detail of distinction that instantly ups the style credentials of tops, dresses and even sleepsuits. Baby’s first public appearance calls for contrast piping too.

Printed Sleepsuit, £24, Boden

Timeless knitwear

For keeping important little people cosy, classic knits rule. Think cardigans in a soft sorbet colour palette, luxurious cashmere and cable-knit jumpers in cream, navy and muted greys.

A bonnet

The crowning glory for every outfit? A supremely soft, sweetly nostalgic bonnet. Nothing shows respect for a precious head like a pure cashmere bonnet.

