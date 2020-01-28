Get an exclusive 20% off London Fashion Week tickets! In partnership with British Fashion Council

Ever dreamed of sitting in the front row at London Fashion Week? Well now is your chance, because this February two exciting London Fashion Week shows are open to the public! Alongside these catwalk line-ups, London Fashion Week ticket holders will also have admission to industry-led talks and panel discussions with key industry figures, and behind-the-scenes access of London Fashion Week’s #PositiveFashion Exhibition, Creative Installations and DiscoveryLAB, an experiential space where fashion meets art, technology and music. Oh, and did we mention there’s complimentary gifts included, too? Find out how to attend this year’s highly anticipated catwalk shows, below.

The London Fashion Week February 2020 shows

You can get an exclusive 20 percent off discount at two London Fashion Week shows by some of our favourite designers.

Temperley London AW20

Show date: Saturday 15 February

Founded by Alice Temperley MBE, Temperley London is a womenswear brand with true British Heritage. Collections boast modern bohemian styles with a flair of attitude

De La Vali AW20

Show date: Sunday 16 February

Known as the ultimate brand to release your festival or luxury spirit, De La Vali is a bold Ibiza clothing line that merges boutique and bohemian fashion.

The London Fashion Week tickets you can buy



Standard Ticket, £135

Access to the exclusive catwalk show

Access to the British Fashion Council Positive Fashion Exhibition

Complimentary entry drink

Complimentary LFW tote bag

FROW Ticket, £245

Access to the exclusive catwalk show with front row seating

Access to the Positive Fashion Talk with resereved seating

Access to the British Fashion Council Positive Fashion Exhibition

Complimentary entry drink

Access to VIP lounge for the duration of the event

Complimentary LFW tote bag filled with goodies

HELLO!'s EXCLUSIVE discount

To get your 20 percent discount, use the code HELLOLFW20 when purchasing your tickets for London Fashion Week by clicking the link here. You'll want to get your mitts on them quickly, because we predict a sell-out!