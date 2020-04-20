Here's how Pandora are giving back to the environment, one charm at a time

We've become ever more conscious shoppers; from investing in pieces that will last rather than throwaway fashion to checking the eco-credentials of the brand we're buying, we're constantly searching for sustainable, ethical fashion and jewellery that fits our values as well as our style. And while there are plenty of brands doing their bit, the biggest jewellery brand in the world has been quietly doing brilliant things behind the scenes to raise the bar. From eco-factories to using recycled materials, here's how Pandora, which began life in Denmark, is leading the charge.

It's sustainable

Diamonds once upon a time were considered a girl's best friend, but they're not necessarily BFFs with the planet - unless ethically sourced. Since we all love beautiful jewels, Pandora mainly uses man-made stones (cubic zirconia) in their pieces like their iconic charms, which have a much lower environmental and human cost than mined stones. For the real thing though, the brand only buys from certified, reputable suppliers (they're part of the RJC, Responsible Jewellery Council). Plus, 100 percent of the gold used in pieces like Pandora's stackable rings is recycled and 88 percent of the silver recycled too.

And where are these pieces made? In two eco-factories in Bangkok and Chiang Mai; the Chiang Mai factory is the first of its kind in the jewellery industry - it uses solar-power and harvests rainwater in a central tropical garden that's reused around the factory. It was even built using recycled materials. They're also committed to becoming a carbon neutral company by 2025, with plans to reduce emissions across all of their facilities and to source 100 percent renewable electricity for their eco-factories.

Pandora's eco-factory in Chiang Mai

There's a big focus on craftsmanship

Did you know it takes, on average, 30 people to create one piece of Pandora jewellery? That's a lot of people, with a lot of skill. The process from idea to creation is an intricate and detailed one too, from mood boards to sketches to prototypes, plaster moulds and casting.

The team are skilled to the highest level, showing their flair and expertise by using hand-finishing techniques to decorate pieces, such as the enamel detailing on many Pandora charms. Colours are mixed in-house and the glossy enamel applied by hand using a thin-needle or by hand-painting it. That's some serious artistry.

Pandora's skilled team hand-finish each piece of jewellery

It's committed to positive working conditions

Pandora has full control over not only how its jewellery is produced, but how its employees are treated too. Over in Thailand, where the brand employs more than 11,500 people, it keeps on top of their working conditions with benefits from free travel to and from work, subsidised meals and a pension. On site, there is even a doctor's surgery, sports court, radio station and a shop selling heavily discounted groceries as well as a library with free training courses to help employees learn languages or manage their finances.

