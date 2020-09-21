15 chic things we're buying from Next's new winter collection In partnership with Next

Winter is coming and it's time to give your winter wardrobe for 2020 a refresh. Not sure what to buy for winter? From the most in-demand winter coats to the chicest cosy knitwear, Next's new winter fashion collection ticks off the new season trends. Here's our edit of the 14 key pieces you and your wardrobe need come winter.

1. The teddy coat

Cover-up in style with this cosy but cool teddy coat; it’s the ultimate wear-anywhere piece, perfect for throwing on over dresses, jeans or even loungewear.

Teddy Borg Coat, £62, Next

2. The leather shirt

A leather shirt is a great trans-seasonal item, and the ideal piece for layering over dresses, T-shirts or lighter knits. This one comes in black and stone.

Faux Leather Shirt, £42, Next

3. The chunky boot

If your winter wardrobe didn't contain a pair of chunky boots last year, make it top of your to-buy list for 2020, as they're back and better than ever. The way to wear them? With pretty floral dresses or ankle-grazing jeans.

Chunky Chelsea Boots, £60, Next

4. The bold knit

Winter 2020 is all about the statement knit, and this beautifully bright jumper has it all – a bold colour, cut-out detail plus a ruffled neckline for extra cuteness.

Cut-out Detail Jumper, £28, Next

5. The heritage-print dress

Everyone needs a throw-on dress in their wardrobe arsenal, and with its heritage print and belt detailing, this will soon become a wardrobe classic.

Belted Shirt Dress, £60, Next

6. The minimalist heels

Giving us all the 90s feels, a barely-there sandal is the footwear you need come party season. Nothing looks better with jeans and a nice top than these minimalist marvels.

Sandals, £32, Next

7. The graphic sweatshirt

We're all starry-eyed for this comfy-but-cool sweatshirt. Pair with mom jeans and pointed heels for an effortlessly edgy vibe.

Graphic Sweatshirt, £26, Next

8. The disco pouch

An evening bag big enough for our face mask, hand sanitiser, purse and phone? We're adding this embellished beauty to our wish list, pronto.

Bag, £28, Next

9. The sock boots

Sock boots are big news for 2020 again, so up the ante with this knee-high pair in the most sumptuous shade. Note the kitten heel, too.

Knee High Sock Boots, £95, Next

10. The gingham dress

Gingham is going nowhere, and if you don’t have a check dress in your closet, this purple and pink midi is a great staple to see you through.

Square Neck Dress, £42, Next

11. The coated skinny jeans

Coated jeans are a major trend right now, and are the best way to ease yourself from a day-to-night look without too much faff. Pair with a silk blouse tucked in.

Coated Skinny Jeans, £26, Next

12. The zebra-print bag

We adore animal prints and this winter we're turning our attention to zebra prints. Try out the trend with this fun, fashion-forward bag first.

Zebra Print Bag, £26, Next

13. The sequin top

Go for glitz this season in a gorgeous sequin top, like this one from Next. We particularly love the puff sleeves.

Sequin Puff Sleeve Top £28, Next

14. The leather dress

Elevate your dress game and add a leather dress to your winter dress collection. This one is the ultimate flatterer, with its half sleeves and belt to cinch in the waist too.

Faux Leather Dress, £46, Next

15. The fuzzy bucket hat

The bucket hat is another 90s trend that's going nowhere, fast, and this winter, we're swapping our usual knitted beanie for a fuzzy bucket hat. Clueless vibes aplenty.

Bucket Hat, £14, Next

