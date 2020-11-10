12 gorgeously glam Christmas outfit and gift ideas we found online at Next In partnership with Next

The festive season may look a little different this year, but you can still indulge in the joy of dressing up (to stay at home) with our pick of the best new pieces from Next. With fashion and gifts for all the family, the Christmas collection will bring you some much-needed sparkle – at brilliant purse-friendly prices. So whether you’re looking for statement sequins or cosily soft cashmere socks, here’s everything on our wish list right now…

Our favourite Christmas gifts from Next

Stay Zoom-ready with a trophy top: this gorgeous shimmery gold blouse nods to Christmas while keeping things classy with a high neckline and puffed sleeves.

High Neck Top in Gold, £32, Next

Dial up the glamour in this tiered midi dress that punches far above its high street price tag. The tiers of iridescent aquamarine sequins ensure you’ll be the belle of the (living room) ball.

Navy Tiered Sequin Midi Dress, £78, Next

A versatile investment, this flapper-style sequinned pencil skirt will work as well for Christmas Eve cocktails as it will dressed down with a grey sweatshirt in January.

Black Sequin Fringe Skirt, £55, Next

Dress up jeans or a simple jersey skirt with this sparkly sequinned sweater available in dazzling silver, navy and pink.

Sequin Sweatshirt in Silver, £30, Next

With outdoor exercise still encouraged, it’s time to schedule some winter walks. Stay cosy in this alpine-inspired patterned knit, and team with jeans or leggings for a stroll with the family.

Fairisle Pattern Jumper in Cream, £34, Next

As winter draws in, you’ll be needing some new shoes that can take on the chill whether worn with a maxi dress or your favourite jeans. These chunky boots have been designed with extra cushioning and soft padding, ensuring they’ll go the distance whilst scoring high on style points.

Black Forever Comfort Rubber Sole Boots, £45, Next

Our favourite fashion hybrid, shackets are a key piece for Autumn/Winter. This super soft cream version can be layered over dresses or jeans for embarking on a quick dash to the supermarket, or for tackling the school run.

Ecru Teddy Borg Shacket, £70, Next

It’s tradition to unwrap a new pair of pyjamas come Christmas Day, and whether you’re self-gifting or buying for a friend, who wouldn’t love lounging in this smart satin pair in festive red?

Button Through Pyjamas in Berry Spot, £38, Next

Loungewear has undoubtedly become the fashion trend of the year and this slouchy fleece pyjama set will double up for when you’re dozing on the sofa during a film marathon, and as your off-duty look!

Fleece Lounge Wide Leg Trousers, £26, Next and Fleece Lounge Top in Cream, £28, Next

A personalised candle makes a thoughtful present - select your friend or loved one’s initial in dazzling diamante and fill their home with a rich and heavenly scent of amber, musk and patchouli.

Midnight Patchouli & Amber Monogram Candle, £8, Next

The most understated of stocking fillers, add a pair of pastel coloured cashmere socks to basket for your bestie.

Cashmere Touch Socks Two Pack in Neutral/ Blush, £10, Next

We’re spending more time at home than ever before, so who wouldn’t love this chic faux fur throw in pale pink, cream or grey to accessorise their bedroom or lounge? We know we would.

Long Faux Fur Throw in Pink, from £50, Next

Visit next.co.uk to view the full Christmas collection, and order now for next day delivery*. *Terms and conditions apply.