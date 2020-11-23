﻿
lindex-black-friday-sale

Everything on our wishlist from Lindex this Black Friday

In partnership with Lindex

Arianna Chatzidakis

With Black Friday approaching, we’re planning on snapping up some brilliant deals from Lindex, the fashion brand that's renowned for its stand-out Scandi-chic designs which come at brilliantly affordable prices.

With exciting Black Friday deals dropping each day this week, we’ll be keeping you updated on what to snap up from Lindex, whilst you shop from the comfort of your sofa.

Today, Monday 23 November, the deals kick off with 25% off all dresses and skirts! Result! 

lindex-metallic-dress

Silver wrap dress with puff sleeves, £39.99, Lindex

We think we’ve found your Christmas day dress – it’s classy, it’s comfy, and it’s already a steal.

lindex-beige-dress

Beige knitted dress with lurex, £39.99, Lindex

How chic is this beige knitted dress, which features an elegant tie waist and buttoned sleeves?!

lindex-puff-sleeve-dress

Dress with puff sleeves, £39.99, Lindex

This fit-and-flare silhouette is both classy and cool – we love.

For the rest of the week, we're keeping our eyes peeled for more deals. See what’s on our Black Friday wishlist below.

Black Friday deals from Lindex: The HELLO! edit

Here's what we're bookmarking to shop for when the daily deals drop... 

lindex-pj-dots

Pyjama set with dots, £29.99, Lindex

Style and comfort? Check and check! You won’t ever want to take these organic cotton dotted pyjamas off.

lindex-fluffy-robe

Fluffy robe, £29.99, Lindex

Wrap up warm and snuggly in this fluffy robe – trust us, everyone needs one of these in their nightwear collection.

lindex-applique

Pyjamas with lines and back appliqué, £14.99, Lindex

We can’t stop saying ‘awwww’ to this adorable koala-inspired pyjama piece. Plus, did you know that it’s made from organic cotton?

lindex-christmas-pjs

Pyjamas with Christmas theme, £12.99, Lindex

This all-over Christmas pattern makes this pyjama piece the perfect Christmas gift for a new baby. The pyjama has a smart two-way zip that makes nappy changes and dressing super easy!

lindex-penguin-pjs

Pyjamas with penguins, £14.99, Lindex

Nothing quite screams the winter season like penguins do! And we think this penguin pyjama set is super cute.

lindex-heart-dress

Night dress with hearts, £14.99, Lindex

Crafted from soft, organic cotton, this love heart night dress is all kinds of lovely.

lindex-shooting-stars

Night dress with shooting stars, £14.99, Lindex

Or, why not opt for this night dress with intergalactic shooting stars? Lush! 

lindex-red-dress

Sleeveless dress with flowers, £24.99, Lindex

We adore this little red number for the festive season, which is beautifully decorated with floral appliqués and a wide satin band around the waist.

lindex-chinos

Checked sweatpant chinos, £19.99, Lindex

Have the coolest dressed kid in town with these checked sweatpant chinos. As well as being comfy, they look smart enough to wear for Christmas and beyond.

lindex-hoodie

lindex-leggings

Oversized hooded camouflage sweatshirt, £14.99 and Camouflage leggings with brushed inside, £9.99, Lindex

Win over your little one with this army print loungewear set – they’ll love wearing it whilst curling up on the sofa to watch a film.

lindex-tulle-skirt

Tulle skirt with flounces, £12.99, Lindex

Your little one will love twirling in this pretty skirt which comes in pink, grey and black.

pink-fake-fur-jacket

Pink faux fur jacket, £19.99, Lindex

Wrap up your child in this gorgeous faux fur jacket and they’ll be cosy all winter long!

lindex-velour-top

lindex-velour-trousers

Velour sweatshirt with shoulder frills and roses, £14.99 and Velour trousers with flower print, £14.99, Lindex

How adorable is this matching velour sweatshirt loungewear set for kiddies?

lindex-jumpsuit

Velvet jumpsuit with siver rhinestones, £29.99, Lindex

Looking for a Christmas gift for a daughter, niece, or granddaughter? We’ve found the perfect thing – this glam velvet jumpsuit.

lindex-christmas-jumper

Christmas sweater, £14.99, Lindex

Little ones will adore this Christmas sweater which comes in two styles: red with a Xmas dinosaur and dark navy with a fox Santa.

