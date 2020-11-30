Wayfair just unveiled their 2021 homeware and you’re going to want it all In partnership with Wayfair

This year has seen us spend more time at home than ever before – and become a nation of budding interior designers in the process. Keen to transform your space and find the perfect balance between home office, mobile classroom and somewhere to kick back? Look no further than our preview of the top interior trends for 2021 from Wayfair, who are encouraging us to have fun and experiment with our home décor next year…

The best Wayfair 2021 homeware pieces & trends

Colour me calm

Loveseat, £349.99, Trunks, £95.99, Dinnerware Set, £69.99, Table Vase, £29.99, Throw, £25.99, all from Wayfair

SHOP TABLE VASE SHOP THROW

Known to bring some much-needed calm and tranquillity to the home, why not experiment with muted mint, blue and pink tones. We love the sugary sweet shades of these stacking trunks and tableware. Lilac has also seen a resurgence with a 50% rise in online searches at Wayfair – try introducing it with a snuggly soft throw or a glass vase.

Timeworn treasures

Cushion, £19.99, Painting, £33.99, Table Vase, £75.99, Artificial Olive Tree, £74.99, Tub Chair, £299.99, all from Wayfair

Bold accents of cobalt blue combined with quirky prints and sculptures make up this Mediterranean-inspired trend. It’s all about layering your space with unique finds and artwork that harks back to an ancient era – so enjoy picking out your favourite items to travel back in time.

Desert dawn

Wingback Chair, £609.99, Succulent in Pot, £59.99, Scatter Cushion, £101.99, Wicker Basket, £76.99, Rug, £51.99, all from Wayfair

This trend is an instant passport to a sunkissed stay, with soft furnishings in zingy sunset and bright citrus shades to remind us of hot holidays. Tribal prints and natural woven textures look gorgeous with cushions in bold tones of pink, gold and terracotta – and go for an eco influence by adding wicker furniture, cacti and succulents.

Country garden

Floral Duvet Cover Set, £15.99, Teapot, £39.99, Console Table, £299.99, Framed Print, £51.99, Chandelier, £267.99, all from Wayfair

Taking its cue from a lavish country home, this look is inspired by quintessential British quirks for a maximalist and eccentric approach. From bugs to botanicals, you’ll feel like the Lord or Lady of the Manor with a blooming bedspread and vine-trimmed chandelier. Online searches for heritage floral wallpapers are up 40% at Wayfair – so discover their pretty prints and create your own statement wall.

Retro reboot

Wall Hook, £21.99, Rug, £81.99, Cushion Cover, £85.99, Lounge Chair, £359.99, all from Wayfair

Mid-century design is trending, so go for grown-up style with some trusted classics. Dark wood or chrome furniture looks striking with ochre and petrol-coloured upholstery, and add a geometric framed print to throw back to the 60s. Bring the look up to date with a contemporary colour-pop rug for a fresh take on this retro revival.

Visit Wayfair.co.uk for more interiors inspiration and discover their range of homeware for every room.