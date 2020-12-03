12 of the cutest luxury Christmas pyjamas for children In partnership with Childrensalon

Receiving a new pair of pyjamas is practically a Christmas tradition – and one of the joys of being a parent or relative of young children is gifting them some adorable nightwear to inspire sweet dreams. Luxury online retailer Childrensalon is here to help with a vast array of charming options; from cosy cotton to pretty florals and vibrant animal motifs. We’ve compiled our favourite styles for babies, girls and boys for the ultimate Christmas wish list…

Mini Lunn girls white cotton pyjamas, £40, Childrensalon

In a sweet star print, these lightweight cotton pyjamas are available from 3 months up to 9 years. They come complete with smart navy blue piping and a drawstring on the waist.

Joha ivory thermal romper suit, £55, Childrensalon

A cosy option for chilly winter nights, this thermal onesie is made from soft fleecy Merino wool, with knitted ribbed trims and button fastenings. Available in ivory or grey, it’s sure to keep little ones wrapped up warm until morning.

Hatley organic cotton baby pyjamas, now £19, was £24, Childrensalon

Made from certified organic cotton, these pyjamas include a fun animal racing car print top teamed with bold striped, orange bottoms – your little one is bound to love.

Joha ivory wool & silk onesie, £35, Childrensalon

For age newborn up to 4 years, this onesie is decorated with a cute penguin print and made from a lightweight Merino wool and silk blend for maximum durability. Plus, a handy popper fastening to the leg means you’ll enjoy easier changing and (hopefully!) a more peaceful night’s sleep.

Powell Craft girls cotton floral nightdress, £34, Childrensalon

Little girls will look adorable dressed in this nightdress with a vintage rose print and embroidered lace trim. The soft cotton poplin and pearl buttons add a luxe touch – we want to twin!

Mini Lunn girls white London pyjamas, £31, Childrensalon

Celebrate the capital’s best loved landmarks with this enchanting pair. Featuring Big Ben and the Queen’s crown – plus pretty ruffles on the collar and cuffs – your mini me will adore taking a tour around London wearing this.

Angel’s Face pink satin short pyjamas, £58, Childrensalon

One for the sophisticated little lady, these blush pink pyjamas have white piping trims and are made from the silkiest satin. They’re also bedazzled with a pair of glittery gold wings and diamante trim on the reverse – she’ll be the envy of every sleepover!

Powell Craft girls red riding hood pyjamas, £35, Childrensalon

She can live out her storybook dreams with this illustrated pair inspired by Little Red Riding Hood. In cotton poplin with a bright red ric-rac trim, why not read the fairytale together while your little one is dressed the part?

Joules blue cotton dinosaur pyjamas, £27, Childrensalon

A bestseller at Childrensalon, these cotton jersey pyjamas come added with fun glow in the dark stars. Little boys will love the green dinosaur design plus the soft stretchy fabric for both rest and play.

Turquaz boys check cotton pyjamas, £29, Childrensalon

Go traditional with these blue and ivory checked pyjamas complete with piping, covered buttons and front pockets for the gentleman-to-be. They come with a storage bag for overnight stays, and will delight sons, nephews and little brothers.

Powell Craft white cotton pyjamas, £30, Childrensalon

A vibrant jungle print decorates this snug fitting pair complete with green ribbed cuffs – the perfect present for budding explorers!

Turquaz boys striped cotton pyjamas, £29, Childrensalon

Little princes will love these Henley pyjamas in a suave navy and ivory stripe. Lightly brushed cotton combines with an embroidered ship’s helm on the pocket for the most elegant slumber he’ll ever have!

