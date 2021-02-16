Our edit of the best personalised jewellery from Merci Maman your mum will love In partnership with Merci Maman

We may not be able to see our mums as usual this Mother’s Day, so a sentimental gift of jewellery will show she’s always in your thoughts. As a brand that celebrates mothers each and every day of the year, Merci Maman – translating from French as Thank You Mummy – makes it their mission to celebrate the special bond between mother and child.

With hand-engraved messages and specially chosen charms, each item tells a unique story. Personalised jewellery always makes a thoughtful present, and with an array of options sure to suit every mum, check out our edit of the prettiest pieces and send her something she’ll treasure forever…

Personalised Flat Bangle, £39, Merci Maman

Commemorate the moments of your mother daughter relationship with a personalised adjustable bangle, one of the brand’s bestsellers. Available in gold plated, sterling silver or rose gold plated, this slim, modern design is perfect for stacking with other shapes or wearing alone – or why not invest in a set if you have siblings? Each bangle can be hand-engraved with up to 60 characters to tell your story.

The Duchess Necklace, £129, Merci Maman

Made famous when the Duchess of Cambridge wore hers to celebrate the birth of Prince George, this would make a gorgeous gift for new mothers (boyfriends and husbands take note!). It can be personalised with an initial on the mini heart plus a child’s name on the disc, and up to 3 girl or boy charms added to the chain for future arrivals.

Personalised Intertwined Necklace, £89, Merci Maman

Demonstrate your everlasting bond with this pretty intertwined necklace. True to Merci Maman style, this can be personalised with a special saying or your own names on the large circle disc and a date or single word on the smaller one. The two discs move freely between each other and the necklace is available in three colours of metal with an adjustable chain length.

Personalised Hammered Double Disc & Birthstone Necklace, £169, Merci Maman

A statement piece for the most glamorous mother, add a shimmering birthstone or your mum’s favourite colour to this necklace together with a hammered disc and a smaller disc that can bear your own special message. With so many customisable elements, it’s like playing jewellery designer for the day.

Personalised Bar Ring, £49, Merci Maman

Always calm under pressure, symbolise your mum’s solidarity and stability with this statement solid bar ring. You can add a date or a name to the flat bar available in 18 karat gold plated metal, and don’t fret about the fit, as you can request a free ring sizer direct from the website.

The Alphabet Necklace, £99, Merci Maman

A favourite amongst fashion influencers, this chic necklace makes a big statement with a large single alphabet letter charm paired with a disc revealing a special message on the front and reverse.

Personalised Mother of Pearl Spinning Ring, £79, Merci Maman

A real showstopper, spin this ring to reveal a hand-engraved hidden message on the reverse of the stunning Mother of Pearl disc. Representing a symbol of protection, this ring makes a timeless statement and is available in gold or sterling silver with centrally positioned or edge engraving.

Personalised Birthstone Chain Bracelet, £69, Merci Maman

Take your pick of 12 months of shimmering birthstones or choose your mum’s favourite colour with this bracelet, complete with engraving on the front and reverse of an add-on dangling disc charm. Stacked with multiple items or worn with the matching necklace, this will kickstart her Merci Maman collection.

Personalised Birthstone Chain Necklace, £89, Merci Maman

Delicate and dainty, this necklace includes your choice of birthstone hidden in the chain, and you can personalise it further by adding a flat disc engraved with a special date, name or message. As with all Merci Maman items, it comes smartly packaged in a complimentary branded box so she can preserve the piece for years to come.

Personalised Initial Pastille Necklace, £79, Merci Maman

A go-to accessory for everyday wear, the Personalised Pastille Necklace remains a bestseller for the brand. It features 5 miniature pastille disc charms which can each be engraved with a single character – so spell out a sentimental word or add each of your family’s initials. Available in 18 karat gold or rose gold plated or 925 sterling silver, like every item it is lovingly hand engraved at the brand’s London workshop.

Personalised Pearl Drop Necklace, £129, Merci Maman

Very fitting for 2021, pearls are a symbol of purity and new beginnings and have made a welcome comeback. This is the ultimate all-rounder, with a timeless design appealing to all ages. Personalise with your chosen chain length and central or edge engraving on the front and reverse of the disc.

Personalised Locket Necklace, £99, Merci Maman

A locket signifies treasured memories, so why not create some special ones for your mother with this elegant necklace? A chic weighted locket sits on your chosen chain length and colour of metal, with hand engraving available on the front and inside. She’ll be touched by the thoughtfulness of this gorgeous gift.

