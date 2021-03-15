14 new season buys we're snapping up from SHEIN's SS21 collection In partnership with SHEIN

Spring has sprung, and with the promise of life out of lockdown on the horizon, what better way to celebrate than with a new outfit? From statement dresses to pretty blouses, with smart tailoring separates in between, online retailer SHEIN has everything you need for a cheerful wardrobe refresh. Here are our 14 favourites for an easy fashion update…

Our top Spring picks from SHEIN

Tie Dye Criss-Cross Back Halter Dress, £27.99, SHEIN

Whether we make it to a far-flung holiday destination (or just the back garden) this summer, this tie-dye maxi dress is sure to make a statement. With an elegant criss-cross neckline and in flattering full-length, it’ll look beautiful on the beach or at a local BBQ.

Motf Premium 100% Cotton Smock Dress, £45.99, SHEIN

Timelessly chic and in cooling cotton, this white smock dress features a delicate Broderie Anglaise style pattern and will look effortlessly stylish worn with a wide brim hat and flat sandals.

Motf Premium Lace Knee Length Skirt, £36.99, SHEIN

A great option if you have any last-minute family functions, this lace detail pencil skirt is the ultimate all-rounder, dressed up with a blouse or down with a leather jacket and cotton tee. The timeless hourglass cut will flatter all figures too.

Motf Premium Scarf Print Hanky Hem Dress, £28.99, SHEIN

Go boho with this hanky hem dress featuring a patchwork print. Easy to throw on for a picnic in the park or dressed up with earrings and heels for an evening out.

Floral Tie Neck Flounce Sleeve Top Without Cami, £11.99, SHEIN

As Zoom calls look set to continue, consider a pussybow blouse. The lilac painterly-style print will add interest for your lucky colleagues, with added drama in the form of statement gathered sleeves and a feminine ruffled neckline.

High Waist Straight Leg Shorts, £14.49, SHEIN

A pair of tailored shorts is a failsafe investment. This beige pair are a modern classic, in a neutral tone that’s easy to mix and match with all of your favourite tops.

Motf Premium High Waist Slant Pocket Jeans, £32.99, SHEIN

You can’t go wrong with a great pair of jeans. We love this high-waisted style in darker indigo denim, making them formal enough for workwear and evening events but also an easy win for a stroll through the park.

Motf Premium 100% Cotton Oversize Blouse, £40.99, SHEIN

A white blouse is another trusty wardrobe staple, given a new season update here with statement sleeves and oversized lapels. Wear with dark denim or a pencil skirt for an easy route to workwear.

Motf Premium Rayon Slit Tailored Pants, £28.99, SHEIN

After a year of loungewear we can’t wait to try some tailoring on for size – starting with these slick black trousers. Pair with a sleeveless tank and loafers for an off-duty look that still scores high on style points.

Motf Premium Structured Shoulder Pad Blazer, £45.99, SHEIN

A blazer is indispensable in the cooler spring months – trade out your winter coat for this versatile layer. Slung over dresses or layered over a hoodie, you’ll get max cost per wear when choosing one in neutral taupe or beige.

Motf Premium 100% Cotton Belted Schiffy Blouse, £36.99, SHEIN

With its cute cutwork detail and delicate button fastenings, this blouse is top of our list for (fingers crossed!) some long-awaited summer socialising.

Off Shoulder Frill Trim Shirred Gingham Top, £12.49, SHEIN

You can count on gingham to make a comeback every summer, so we’ll be channelling the French Riviera in this sweet off the shoulder top.

Paper Bag Waist Tie Front Shorts, £9.99, SHEIN

These white cotton shorts will be a versatile addition to your spring summer wardrobe, paired with a pretty blouse or a jersey sweater. The paper bag waist detail nods to the relaxed tailoring trend and will cinch you in to create a flattering waistline, too.

Ruffle Trim Ditsy Floral Top, £7.49, SHEIN

An easy breezy floral top is a summer staple, and we love the red and green ditsy pattern paired with a playful ruffle detail on this one. Style with beige shorts like the model, your favourite jeans, a maxi skirt – the possibilities are endless!

Shop more new season outfits now at SHEIN.CO.UK