12 best spring fashion picks for children

With spring finally here, it’s time to refresh your child’s wardrobe – pack those bulky, winter-warmers away and bring out the pretty pastels, lightweight pieces and fashionable but functional spring fashion. This season, we’re indulging our sweet tooth and shopping these pastel-hued children's pieces, perfect for playdates, park visits and parties.

Best spring fashion for babies

Beatrice & George dungaree set, £70, Childrensalon

Patterned with the cutest yellow gingham, this exclusive set features the most adorable embroidered collar and broderie anglaise trimmed pockets. Your baby will look picture perfect in this cute spring outfit.

Mini-La-Mode baby dungaree outfit, £53, Childrensalon

Perfect for your little king, Mini-La-Mode’s dungarees are both practical and fashionable - the super soft cotton piece features a nautical lighthouse and boat and poppers for easy changing.

Peter Rabbit™ by Childrensalon babygrow, £38, Childrensalon

This classic babygrow is available in blue or pink, patterned with an adorable Peter Rabbit motif so they can slumber in style in.

Petit Bateau white organic cotton outfit, £59, Childrensalon

Spring outfits don’t come much more seasonal than this timeless white organic number. Not only is it a transitional look they’ll wear again, it’s the sweetest too – just look at that beautiful bunny.

Best spring fashion for girls

Mini Rodini unicorn dress, £60, Childrensalon

Who doesn't love unicorns – especially on this trendy Mini Rodini dress in the sweetest of shades.

Beatrice & George floral top and shorts, £85, Childrensalon

With the sunnier weather on the way, switch up your little darling’s look with shorts instead of leggings; how cute is this vintage ditsy pairing, exclusive to Childrensalon?

Stella McCartney Kids denim jacket, from £98, Childrensalon

Practically speaking, no little girl’s spring wardrobe is complete without a jacket for those chillier spring days. This denim jacket coat has a trendy pastel star design, sure to brighten up any outfit come rain or shine.

Laranjinha cotton dress, from £36, Childrensalon

A spring dress that’ll see them into summer, too? Double win. This stylish cotton stripe dress features pastel pinks and blues with neon accents for a truly cool dress. Layer over a long-sleeved top and tights now and pair with sandals come summer.

Best spring fashion for boys

MSGM sweatshirt, £65, Childrensalon

Every child's wardrobe needs a staple sweatshirt, and MSGM's pastel yellow sweat is as cool as they come.

Beatrice & George suit, £108, Childrensalon

With weddings, parties and events on the horizon now, kit your son out in the coolest of suits to wow the crowds with. This Beatrice & George three-piece suit, exclusive to Childrensalon, even includes a bow-tie for the ultimate party dressing look.

Moncler Enfant gilet, from £255, Childrensalon

Swap a bulky, quilted coat for a gilet; this Moncler Enfant jacket is cool enough for the style conscious teen but being waterproof, practical too.

Lapin House cotton shorts set, from £118, Childrensalon

We ADORE this striped shirt and shorts set; it's a great transitional combo to see them through spring, summer and beyond.

