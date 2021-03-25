The expert tips to make your jewellery collection more eco-friendly

Celebrated on 22 April every year, Earth Day unites individuals and organisations from across the world in a bid to create a better environment for generations to come. On the eve of this year’s event, we’re considering how sustainable our shopping habits really are.

Small changes can make a big difference when it comes to our wardrobes – and our jewellery boxes. Pandora is one brand showing up for the planet and making moves for a hopeful future. So along with our tips on how to make your jewellery collection more eco-friendly, who can blame us if there just happens to be some carefully considered shopping inspo along the way…

1. Choose Investment Items

For 2021 we’re adopting the mantra ‘buy better, buy less’. By investing in pieces that will last (and coordinate with multiple outfits) you can create less waste, live a more minimalist lifestyle and save money.

That’s why we’re fans of Pandora jewellery – it’s designed to last. Perhaps your journey starts with a single sentimental charm picked out by a loved one, and then each year, your collection is added to, making a meaningful bracelet that is then passed down the generations.

With hand-finishing and high quality at its core, each piece of Pandora jewellery involves on average 25 different people to create and is known to be long-lasting.

2. Consider The Materials

It’s worth pondering the materials from which your jewellery is made if you’re keen on improving your carbon footprint. When seeking out those sparkling details on a new ring or bracelet, recycled metals make a much smaller footprint on the environment than mined metals, and silver and gold can be recycled forever without losing their quality or tarnishing.

Manmade cubic-zirconia and nano-crystals (which give Pandora pieces their glittering touch) are kinder to the environment than mined stones, also resulting in a lower carbon footprint. And did we mention that Pandora has made a commitment that by 2025, all gold and silver used will originate from recycled sources?

3. Check Out Their Charitable Contributions

Fashion feels best when it also gives back, so aim to support a charity or cause where you can. Pandora works with UNICEF to educate and empower children across the globe and release limited edition items to raise funds that support education and programmes to empower young people. This pretty charm sees £15 of its RRP go directly to the cause.

4. Do Your Research

Many jewellery brands outline their corporate responsibilities on their websites which you can check ahead of investing in a new item. For example, Pandora is a certified member of the responsible jewellery council and a signee of the UN Global Compact, which encourages businesses to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies, and report on their implementation.

The brand crafts its jewellery at two green facilities in Thailand which provide a safe and respectable livelihood for more than 11,000 employees. Currently these sites source 100% renewable electricity, and by 2025 the brand will be carbon neutral across its entire global operation, including stores, distribution centres and offices.

Pandora has also joined the Science Based Targets Initiative – the leading corporate collaboration for action on climate change. Stylish and sustainable!

