Aspinal of London’s new collection is the stuff of dreams - and it’s sustainable too In partnership with Aspinal of London

Easing ourselves out of lockdown and into the world of socialising comes with it the need for a wardrobe refresh. Gone are the days of lounging around in pyjamas, as we can finally venture outside whilst dressed to impress. So quite rightly, we need the right accessories to accompany us. Enter Aspinal of London’s new Spring collection…

Inspired by the beautiful landscape of Aspinal’s countryside home in the West Sussex Downs, this collection of handbags and leather accessories pays homage to the natural beauty, buzzing bees and fluttering butterflies found within the British countryside.

Bringing this inspiration to life is the vibrant colour palette of the bags and keyrings – chalkhill blue and meadow yellow complement deeper tones of grey and khaki. Meanwhile, each accessory is crafted from upcycled materials of metal-free and carbon-offset leathers - both durable and long-lasting.

But perhaps the best thing about the collection is the sustainability factor. As well as using upcycled materials to champion the brand’s goal of reducing waste and lessening the impact on our natural environment, Aspinal will donate a percentage of sales to the South Downs National Park Trust. This will fund the plantation of a wildflower meadow within Aspinal’s headquarters to help support the livelihood of wildlife. Pretty cool, right?

Discover Aspinal's Story 2 collection, but be warned: you might want to buy everything…

London Tote, £550, Aspinal of London

Aspinal’s iconic London Tote has here been reimagined in upcycled canvas material with metal-free leather. Perfect as an everyday handbag that will see you through day-to-night, this style is one to invest in.

London Tote, £550, Aspinal of London

Another thing we adore about the London Tote is that it can be personalised with your initials. Using silk thread, the front of the bag can be embroidered in a variety of colours, making it the perfect unique gift for yourself or a loved one.

Daisy Charm, £40, Aspinal of London

This sweet flower charm is inspired by the local bees and wildlife from within the South Downs National Park. Attach it to your keys or handbag for the perfect Spring/Summer style update.

Bee Keyring, £45, Aspinal of London

Bee more sustainable, is the message this gorgeous keyring is giving off. For every one that is purchased, Aspinal of London will pledge £4.50 to the South Downs National Park Trust, the money will go towards planting a wildflower meadow, the perfect habitat for bees to thrive. Now that’s what we call fashion that gives back.

Sasha Satchel, £395, Aspinal of London

This versatile satchel features an elegant double buckle front fastening - perfect if you carry lots of belongings. Adapt the bag by detaching the buckle on the back for use while cycling, and the adjustable cross-body strap for comfort while walking.

Daisy Keyring, £40, Aspinal of London

Add this mood-boosting keyring to your collection, and we can guarantee that you’ll smile every time you use your keys. It’s just so lovely!

Bee Charm, £45, Aspinal of London

Hand-crafted from the finest full-grain leather, this delightful charm is the perfect accessory for spring and summertime. We love.

Shop the Aspinal of London Story 2 collection here.