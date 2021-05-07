Hosting friends for a drinks or dinner party? You'll LOVE Wayfair's new homeware collection In partnership with Wayfair

With summer on the horizon, we’re hoping for plenty of opportunities to entertain guests at home – and seeking fresh interior inspiration along the way. So, the latest drop by Wayfair comes at the perfect time. The brand has unveiled its Fernleaf collection, where rustic furniture, stylish accents of rattan and soft, natural textures help to create a tranquil home – and a haven for seasonal socialising!

Often it’s the small touches that can really reinvent a living space, whether that’s adding a statement chair, changing your bedding to reflect the season or swapping in some new cushion covers.

We spoke to Wayfair's Resident Style Advisor, Nadia McCowan Hill for her top tips to refresh a space…

Try some relaxed rattan

Chest of drawers, £277.99, Rug, £75.99, Bar stools, £336.99 for two, Rubin headboard, £338.99, all from Wayfair

“Subtle yet stylish, rattan brings a nature-inspired aesthetic to any interior” says Nadia. “Give your bedroom a Seventies vibe with a statement headboard, try a rattan panelled chest of drawers or take your breakfast bar to the next level with some inviting bar stools.”

Add some beautiful botanicals

Rug, £27.99, Canvas, £77.99, Duvet cover set, £23.99, all from Wayfair

After the stresses and strains of the last year, we’re looking to botanical touches that bring the glory of a garden inside. Nadia recommends delicate floral rugs, graphic forest prints and botanical duvet covers – “nature is most definitely calling!”

Less is more

Throw, £30.99, Cushion, £37.99, Circular rug, £118.99, Seat cushion, £222.99, all from Wayfair

“Lovers of understated styling will be smitten with the natural and muted tones in the Fernleaf range, from subtle sage to gentle oatmeal” says Nadia. “Soft throws, hand-braided jute rugs, tonal cushions and rustically rural furniture are the key to this pared back look.”

Go al fresco

Swing seat, £439.99, Mirror, £289.99, Garden sofa with cushions, £1759.99, Parasol with lights, £409.99, all from Wayfair

There’s no better place to channel nature than in the great outdoors. Nadia advises to “make your garden oh-so-inviting with a relaxed rustic swing set, weathered wood mirror styled on a garden wall or a sofa set, topped with a plush parasol”. We're already mixing the Pimm's...

Visit Wayfair.co.uk to view the full Fernleaf collection and shop a range of homeware to suit every interior style and budget.