12 fresh summer looks your kids will love

When it comes to your child’s wardrobe, it’s often worth investing in a few high-quality items your little ones will love – and that will go the distance with multiple rounds of laundry. Luxury online retailer Childrensalon is home to many of our favourite British, European and American labels with a host of fun and fashionable pieces to wear on a summer holiday or a picnic in the local park. Classic, cute style staples at everyday price points is the shopping ethos we’ll be adopting this season.

From candy-coloured stripes by Joules to preppy inspired looks by Polo Ralph Lauren and Mayoral, we’ve compiled 12 of our favourite pieces to add a splash of colour to every child’s look – and that can later be passed down to a younger sibling for max cost per wear.

Shop our Childrensalon summer picks

Frugi Boys Blue Swim Shorts, £20, Childrensalon

Brilliant value for money, these fun crocodile print swim shorts have been made from eco-friendly recycled polyester. Soft and lightweight, they have a comfortable mesh lining and adjustable waist tie and will be indispensable whether you’re bound for the great British coast or more exotic shores.

Babidu Yellow & White Cotton Dress, £50, exclusive to Childrensalon

From Spanish brand Babidu comes this lightweight 100% cotton dress to keep kids cool in the summer heat. With decorative buttons, a ruffle collar and matching waist ties, it nods to the preppy trend and is also available in baby blue and pink.

Polo Ralph Lauren White Hawaiian Cotton Shirt, £65, Childrensalon

With its seasonal nautical print, boys will love this soft cotton shirt with a button-up relaxed fit and patch pockets. Complete the look with navy Bermuda shorts and some boat shoes.

Mayoral Boys Red Chino Trousers, £20, Childrensalon

In a trendy slim fit with slight stretch, your kiddo will be able to pair these striking chinos with multiple shades of t-shirts, polos and sweaters.

Mitty James Striped Sun Protective Hat, £21, exclusive to Childrensalon

Offering UPF50+ sun and ultraviolet protection, this nautical-inspired striped hat comes in stretchy lycra and is suitable for wearing in the pool or sea to offer day-long shade whilst the children build sandcastles or swim.

Frugi White Organic Cotton Dress, £36, Childrensalon

Perfect for garden parties and picnics, this gorgeous dress has delightful floral embroidery and smocking along the waist and cuffs. It is also made from organic cotton and is Soil Association Certified, so it’s kind to the planet, too.

Guess Broderie Anglaise Cotton Skirt, £55, Childrensalon

Broderie Anglaise is the one fabric that says summer – and we love the bright fruity punch print of this fully-lined skirt by Guess. It'll be perfect for family get-togethers and delicious meals overseas – which we’re manifesting!

Mayoral Boys Red Rain Coat, £38, Childrensalon

A wise investment for our unpredictable British weather, this red and white rain coat is made from soft smooth polyester with a silky lightweight lining. With a navy hood and hem and beige popper pockets, it’s also machine washable, making mum or dad’s life easier!

Week-end a la Mer Pink Hooded Rain Cape, £35, Childrensalon

Paying tribute to the seaside with a Breton Stripe lining, this cape is waterproof and wind resistant for rainy summer days. It’s also machine washable, available in three other colourways and goes from six months up to age four.

Joules Girls Striped Cotton Dress, £20, Childrensalon

Easily thrown on after an action-packed day at the pool, this vibrant multi-coloured striped dress comes in soft and stretchy jersey cotton, and falls below the knee. Add some novelty sunglasses and bright sandals to make your little fashionista really stand out.

Mayoral Pink Gingham Shorts Set, £43, Childrensalon

An adorable look for your mini me, this pretty gingham shorts set has a lined bodice and cute bows on the top with matching shorts bearing an adjustable waistband. With a zip fastening at the back, it’s also suitable for easy changing if you’re out and about.

Mayoral Blue Cotton T-Shirt, £16, Childrensalon

A wear-anywhere cotton tee is a wardrobe staple and kids will enjoy the cool glow-in-the-dark skater graphic on the front. Also available in red or white, the soft, environmentally-friendly cotton jersey adds to the eco credentials too.

Discover hundreds of other items your little ones will love to wear from the new Summer Shop now online at childrensalon.com