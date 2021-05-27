15 Gorgeous pieces we're shopping from Next's new summer collection In partnership with Next

With staycations and holidays abroad now on the cards for summer, we all have a reason to celebrate. Helping us plan our all-important outfits for each summer soiree we’ll be attending is Next’s covetable new collection, which is available in sizes 6-26.

Featuring chic swimwear and dresses, to effortlessly cool denim and beachwear, we’ve scouted out the very best things to shop now before they sell out!

The Next summer collection: What to shop

Crop Top, £22; High Waist Bikini Briefs, £18, Next

The sky is the limit with this high-waisted bikini set. We love.

Natural Woven Straw Bag, £42, Next

The perfect beach bag for carrying a towel and snacks? This is it!

Red Geo Print Dress, £38, Next

Who doesn’t love a printed dress? HELLO!’s Style & Commerce Director, Tanya Philipson, recommends styling yours with strappy sandals and a small straw clutch.

Cotton Utility Shorts, £18, Next

Everyone needs a versatile pair of beige shorts for summer – snap these up before they go.

Leather Double Buckle Flatform Sandals, £42, Next

Comfortable and stylish? Check and check.

Ribbed One Shuolder Swimsuit, £45, Next

Tanya suggests layering a crochet knit kaftan over this swimsuit to nail the Boho look.

Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress, £38, Next

This bright and breezy summer dress is what we’ll be wearing to garden parties and BBQs.

Signature Leather Padded Mules, £52, Next

After a year of not wearing heels, this pair is perfect for easing yourself back in.

Neutral Puff Sleeve Boiler Suit, £62, Next

Suitable for your summer workwear wardrobe or a more relaxed summer event, Tanya recommends wearing this casually with sneakers or dressed up with pumps.

Green Check Smocked Statement Collar Dress, £44, Next

Picnic in the park? Look no further than this gingham print dress.

Bleach Puff Sleeve Denim Boilersuit, £38, Next

Pair this denim playsuit with heels for the evening, or trainers for daytime wear.

Leather Double Buckle Flatform Sandals, £44, Next

Trust us: your feet will thank you for purchasing these slick sliders.

Square Neck Cotton Dress, £34, Next

Pair this floaty dress with a cinched in belt and hat, says Tanya.

Off Shoulder Tiered Maxi Dress, £45, Next

Oh, hello summer dress! We love this so much we might order two.

Floral Jacquard Denim Bomber Jacket, £36, Next

A white denim bomber is a must-have for this season. Wear yours with endless outfits.

Shop these pieces and more at Next.co.uk. Order for next day delivery. T&Cs apply.