15 Gorgeous pieces we're shopping from Next's new summer collection

Arianna Chatzidakis
Whether you’ve planned a staycation or a trip abroad, Next’s new summer collection will cater to every outfit you’ll be wearing. See our top fashion picks here…
With staycations and holidays abroad now on the cards for summer, we all have a reason to celebrate. Helping us plan our all-important outfits for each summer soiree we’ll be attending is Next’s covetable new collection, which is available in sizes 6-26.
Featuring chic swimwear and dresses, to effortlessly cool denim and beachwear, we’ve scouted out the very best things to shop now before they sell out!
The Next summer collection: What to shop
Crop Top, £22; High Waist Bikini Briefs, £18, Next
The sky is the limit with this high-waisted bikini set. We love.
Natural Woven Straw Bag, £42, Next
SHOP NOW
The perfect beach bag for carrying a towel and snacks? This is it!
Red Geo Print Dress, £38, Next
Who doesn’t love a printed dress? HELLO!’s Style & Commerce Director, Tanya Philipson, recommends styling yours with strappy sandals and a small straw clutch.
Cotton Utility Shorts, £18, Next
Everyone needs a versatile pair of beige shorts for summer – snap these up before they go.
Leather Double Buckle Flatform Sandals, £42, Next
Comfortable and stylish? Check and check.
Ribbed One Shuolder Swimsuit, £45, Next
Tanya suggests layering a crochet knit kaftan over this swimsuit to nail the Boho look.
Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress, £38, Next
This bright and breezy summer dress is what we’ll be wearing to garden parties and BBQs.
Signature Leather Padded Mules, £52, Next
After a year of not wearing heels, this pair is perfect for easing yourself back in.
Neutral Puff Sleeve Boiler Suit, £62, Next
Suitable for your summer workwear wardrobe or a more relaxed summer event, Tanya recommends wearing this casually with sneakers or dressed up with pumps.
Green Check Smocked Statement Collar Dress, £44, Next
Picnic in the park? Look no further than this gingham print dress.
Bleach Puff Sleeve Denim Boilersuit, £38, Next
Pair this denim playsuit with heels for the evening, or trainers for daytime wear.
Leather Double Buckle Flatform Sandals, £44, Next
Trust us: your feet will thank you for purchasing these slick sliders.
Square Neck Cotton Dress, £34, Next
Pair this floaty dress with a cinched in belt and hat, says Tanya.
Off Shoulder Tiered Maxi Dress, £45, Next
Oh, hello summer dress! We love this so much we might order two.
Floral Jacquard Denim Bomber Jacket, £36, Next
A white denim bomber is a must-have for this season. Wear yours with endless outfits.
Shop these pieces and more at Next.co.uk. Order for next day delivery. T&Cs apply.