6 new inclusive jean styles every woman should shop now from Abercrombie & Fitch

Denim is a fashion mainstay, as easy to wear on the school run as it is to dress up for drinks or a date. But shopping for jeans can sometimes be a struggle, with the range of cuts, washes and sizes making it a minefield – changing room angst incoming!

Luckily global retailer Abercrombie & Fitch is here to help you find your most flattering pair of jeans yet with their Denim Your Way campaign. Focusing on comfort, they’ve compiled reams of detailed customer feedback to create a new range of jean cuts and fits to flatter every silhouette – and the styles are modelled by real life customers.

Jeans in women’s sizes will run in a waist of 23-37 inches and lengths from extra short to long. The Denim Your Way collection also features the brand's unique Curve Love fits, which are designed with extra room in the thigh and constructed to help mitigate waist gaps. With up to four variations of length per style, plus a broad selection of colour washes and degrees of stretch, the denim collection is Abercrombie’s most inclusive yet and promises to be one to watch.

We’ve chosen the six pairs set to become the most worn items in your wardrobe this Autumn/Winter and beyond…

The go-with-everything high rise relaxed

90s Ultra High Rise Relaxed Jeans, £82, Abercrombie & Fitch

Throwing back to the 90s, this high rise pair of jeans sits at your natural waist for the most flattering shape, whether worn with a sleek cotton body underneath or an untucked blouse. The denim has a vintage feel with a faded wash and frayed hem but keeps its shape with no stretch. This pair is available from a 24 inch waist up to a 33, in short, regular and long lengths so you’re free to pick your perfect fit.

The wear-all-day high rise skinny

High Rise Skinny Jeans, £72, Abercrombie & Fitch

Sitting at the waist, this form-fitting style is cropped to show a little ankle, with built-in stretch for all-day comfort. We love the relaxed black wash and frayed hem detail, and this pair would work as well worn with a smart blouse tucked in or a loose winter knit and trainers. This pair is available in nine colour washes and four different lengths.

The curve-loving straight leg

Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jeans, £72, Abercrombie & Fitch

These versatile jeans hug curves from waist to thigh to eradicate any annoying gape at the back, with built-in stretch promising superior comfort. The ankle crop in a straight cut looks effortless and is easy to dress up or dress down, showing off your favourite pair of shoes in the process. With a light wash and clean hem, this style comes in six other shades and four different lengths per waist size.

The indispensable super skinny

High rise super skinny jeans, £65, Abercrombie & Fitch

Sitting high on the waist, this figure-defining style comes with built-in stretch for all-day comfort. The form-fitting silhouette is an easy day-to-night shape, and the frayed hem adds a relaxed touch. Available in eight different washes from white to black, there’s a reason the skinny jean remains one of our most worn pieces of denim.

The forever on-trend flare

Ultra high rise flare jeans, £72, Abercrombie & Fitch

The 70s remains one of our favourite fashion decades, and this slick pair of flares will add a sense of sophistication to any outfit. The full-length fit holds you in at the waist while cutting out below the knee, making it ideal for elongating the leg and adding height. We love the black wash version, worn here with a denim shirt and ankle boots.

The more flattering Mom jean

High Rise Mom Jeans, £82, Abercrombie & Fitch

Loved by LA starlets, mom jeans define your waist while cutting more generously on the bottom and thighs. A throwback to 80s and 90s America, they are high waisted with less stretch and taper down around the ankles, looking chic paired with an oversized tee, shirt or jumper tucked in at the waist. The length makes them ideal for wearing with ankle boots or trainers, and this style comes in two different blue washes from sizes 23W to 37W with four possible lengths. Give this silhouette a whirl to respin your existing wardrobe.

Shop the entire collection of Denim Your Way at Abercrombie & Fitch here now