Every new charm in Pandora's latest collection – and how to style them

We’re always looking for an easy wardrobe update and adding charms to your jewellery is one of the most glamorous – and fun – ways to do it. From initials and numbers to hearts, feathers and flowers, anything goes. Adorn your wrist, neck or even bag with your choice of charms from Pandora and you can tell your own story with a bespoke piece of jewellery this season.

The brand is synonymous with symbolic, sentimental, and sparkling charms. Its latest additions to the Pandora Moments collection celebrate the new ways to style and wear your favourite charms exactly how you choose, whether on earrings, a pendant, your keys, handbag, or belt.

In addition to a raft of gorgeous new glittering charms, the brand has launched a range of charm holders to build your creations, available in stunning sterling silver, rose gold and gold plated. We’ve rounded up our favourites plus the best ways to wear them– the only rule is there are no rules, and more is always more!

WATCH: The Pandora Moments charm collection is stunning

Sparkling Freehand Heart Charm, £45, Pandora

Sparkling Freehand Heart Charm, £55, Pandora

Add the heartfelt touch with these glittering charms in silver and rose gold, each studded with brilliant clear-cut cubic zirconia and cute hearts and kisses cutouts.

Oak Leaf Dangle Charm, £55, Pandora

A sparkling symbol of the natural world, plus family and your roots, this oak leaf charm brings subtle sparkle to your look with twinkling purple and pink crystals.

Sparkling Feather Dangle Charm, £45, Pandora

Add a touch of boho to your look with this new feather dangle charm, also said to symbolise hopes, dreams and serendipity.

Intertwined Love Hearts Charm, £55, Pandora

Pay tribute to someone special with this intertwined hearts charm and subtle ‘Love Forever’ ‘&Always’ inscription.

Pavé Feather Dangle Charm, £55, Pandora

This duo-layered charm features a disc of pink cubic zirconia and purple crystals, with an engraving to ‘spread love everywhere you go’. In front lies a silver feather design that slides back and forth to reveal a layer of gemstones.

Purple & Green Leaf Charm, £35, Pandora

A symbol of hope, this purple and dark green hand-applied enamel charm is a reminder of your future dreams and joyful moments.

New ways to wear your favourite Pandora charms

The Pandora Moments collection allows you to add a range of charms to chic hoop earrings. Combine a turquoise bead with a small sparkling heart, or add a multi-layered charm to add an extra layer of meaning.

Moments Charm Hoop Earrings, £45, Matte Blue Murano Glass Charm, £25, Stellar Blue Pavé Tilted Heart Dangle Charm, £25, Sparkling Infinity Heart Dangle Charm, £55, all from Pandora

Layer long snake or curb chains with your favourite charms, whether you go for a whimsical dreamcatcher and feather combo or a delicate silver heart.

Moments Snake Chain Necklace, £115, Spiritual Dreamcatcher Charm, £55, Sparkling Pavé Leaf Charm, £80, Curb Chain Necklace, £45, Moments Heart Charm Pendant, £60, Sparkling Pine Cone Dangle Charm, £55, Heart And Wings Dangle Charm, £55, all from Pandora

With an expanding tree a symbol of your growing family and the roots you share, the beautifully crafted silver charm used here is engraved with the message ‘family is where love grows’. You can also pay tribute to your closest friends with the Friends Forever heart dangle charm, with an asymmetric infinity sign and a message of ‘friends’ and ‘forever’ on the reverse. Don’t be afraid to mix your metals to create your favourite combination.

Link Chain Necklace, £60, Moments Heart Charm Pendant, £60, Openwork Family Roots Charm, £30, Friends Forever Heart Dangle Charm, £25, Moments Snake Chain Necklace, £115, Moments Small O Pendant, £35, Sparkling Family Tree Dangle Charm, £70, Light Blue Pavé Titled Heart Dangle Charm, £35, all from Pandora

As well as adding charms to individual chains you can include heart or oval-shaped pendants to make a bold statement.

Curb Chain Necklace in rose gold, £45, Moments Heart Charm Pendant, £45, Curb Chain Necklace in silver, £45, Moments Medium O Pendant, £45, Sparkling Infinity Heart Dangle Charm, £55, Pavé & Heart Anniversary Charm, £55, Pink Heart Family Tree Dangle Charm, £40, Royal Purple Pavé Tilted Heart Dangle Charm, £35, all from Pandora

Hand-finished in sterling silver, this bag charm holder is also new to the collection with a small lobster clasp and jump rings on Pandora’s well-known snake chain pattern. Holding up to three charms, dangles or pendants, you can elevate your hand, tote or clutch bag with your own bespoke charm holder that easily clips on and off.

Moments Small Bag Charm Holder, £60, Matte Green Murano Glass Charm, £20, Protective Hamsa Hand Dangle Charm, £25, Sparkling Feather Dangle Charm, £45, all from Pandora

This sterling silver key ring can hold up to three charms and will brighten your day with your favourite assortment of charms – and it makes a thoughtful gift for a new homeowner, too.

Moments Charm Key Ring, £45, Love My Home Heart Dangle Charm, £35, Royal Purple Pavé Titled Heart Dangle Charm, £35, all from Pandora

Commemorate your pets with a range of feline charms from paw prints, to kitten dangle charms and cute hearts. The O and Heart Charm Holders featured here can be clipped around a bag or belt loop to show your own unique style.

Moments O Charm Holder, £50, Openwork Paw Print Charm, £20, My Pet Cat Dangle Charm, £40, Moments Heart Charm Holder, £50, Cats & Hearts Dangle Charm, £45, all from Pandora

Try combining your favourite charms on a pair of rose gold hoops, shown here with a Friends Are Family Dangle Charm, or layered with a rose gold family tree and purple sparkling heart.

Moments Charm Hoop Earrings, £45, Friends Are Family Dangle Charm, £30, Sparkling Family Tree Dangle Charm, £70, Royal Purple Pavé Tilted Heart Dangle Charm, £35, all from Pandora

Try combining variations of your favourite colour onto a Charm Holder with this striking use of a four leaf clover, sparkly heart and glass bead, or make a simple statement with your initial or that of a loved one.

Moments Heart Charm Holder, £50, Letter D Alphabet Charm, £25, Moments O Charm Holder, £50, Lucky Four Leaf Clover Dangle Charm, £55, Light Blue Pavé Tilted Heart Dangle Charm, £35, Matte Green Murano Glass Charm, £20, all from Pandora

Another idea for animal lovers, clip this charm holder onto a bag or wallet and build a collection that represents your favourite pet.

Moments Small Bag Charm Holder, £60, Sparkling Freehand Heart Charm, £55, Kitten & Yarn Ball Charm, £35, Pavé Heart Padlocks Dangle Charm, £60, all from Pandora

